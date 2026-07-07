2026 World Cup: Balogun unable to save USA as co-hosts crash out against rampant Belgium

Belgium ended the United States' World Cup dream with a clinical 4-1 victory in Seattle.

Folarin Balogun, the subject of so much scrutiny after his red card was suspended, failed to save the United States as they were battered by Belgium in a high-stakes World Cup Round of 16 clash.

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🇧🇪 Belgium have qualified for the Quarter-finals!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2026

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USA 1-4 Belgium: Belgians run rampant to dump hosts out of World Cup

Charles De Ketelaere was the architect of Belgium's dominance, breaking the deadlock in the ninth minute after the American defence switched off.

Malik Tillman offered the home fans brief hope with a swerving free-kick that caught Thibaut Courtois off guard, but the joy lasted barely two minutes as De Ketelaere headed home a cross from Leandro Trossard to restore Belgium's lead before half-time.

The contest was effectively over in the 57th minute when goalkeeper Matt Freese spilled a routine ball outside his box, gifting Hans Vanaken a simple tap-in to make it 3-1.

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Christian Pulisic, the face of the USMNT, limped off shortly after, visibly emotional on the bench.