Advertisement

2026 World Cup: Balogun unable to save USA as co-hosts crash out against rampant Belgium

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 03:48 - 07 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Belgium ended the United States' World Cup dream with a clinical 4-1 victory in Seattle.
Advertisement

Folarin Balogun, the subject of so much scrutiny after his red card was suspended, failed to save the United States as they were battered by Belgium in a high-stakes World Cup Round of 16 clash.

Advertisement
Advertisement

USA 1-4 Belgium: Belgians run rampant to dump hosts out of World Cup

Charles De Ketelaere was the architect of Belgium's dominance, breaking the deadlock in the ninth minute after the American defence switched off.

Malik Tillman offered the home fans brief hope with a swerving free-kick that caught Thibaut Courtois off guard, but the joy lasted barely two minutes as De Ketelaere headed home a cross from Leandro Trossard to restore Belgium's lead before half-time.

The contest was effectively over in the 57th minute when goalkeeper Matt Freese spilled a routine ball outside his box, gifting Hans Vanaken a simple tap-in to make it 3-1.

Advertisement

Christian Pulisic, the face of the USMNT, limped off shortly after, visibly emotional on the bench.

Romelu Lukaku, introduced as a substitute, capitalised on yet another defensive error to drill home a fourth in stoppage time and complete a comprehensive victory.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Ronaldo and 7 other GOAT contenders to never win the World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup
07.07.2026
Ronaldo and 7 other GOAT contenders to never win the World Cup
Lukaku makes World Cup history as Belgium smash co-hosts USA
2026 FIFA World Cup
07.07.2026
Lukaku makes World Cup history as Belgium smash co-hosts USA
2026 World Cup: Balogun unable to save USA as co-hosts crash out against rampant Belgium
2026 FIFA World Cup
07.07.2026
2026 World Cup: Balogun unable to save USA as co-hosts crash out against rampant Belgium
Switzerland vs Colombia 2026 World Cup RO16 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Cagey affair expected in Vancouver
2026 FIFA World Cup
07.07.2026
Switzerland vs Colombia 2026 World Cup RO16 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Cagey affair expected in Vancouver
Argentina vs Egypt 2026 World Cup RO16 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Messi magic to trump Egyptian magic
2026 FIFA World Cup
07.07.2026
Argentina vs Egypt 2026 World Cup RO16 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Messi magic to trump Egyptian magic
Euros worth same as FIFA World Cup — Ronaldo reminds fans of his achievement after Spain defeat
2026 FIFA World Cup
07.07.2026
Euros worth same as FIFA World Cup — Ronaldo reminds fans of his achievement after Spain defeat