Argentina vs Egypt 2026 World Cup RO16 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Messi magic to trump Egyptian magic

Argentina step back into the spotlight on Tuesday as they take on Egypt in one of the most intriguing round-of-16 pairings of the tournament.

The defending champions are aiming to advance deep into the knockout bracket, while Egypt are bidding to extend what is already the most successful World Cup campaign in their history.

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A place in the quarterfinals is the prize for the victor here, where either Switzerland or Colombia await.

Argentina vs Egypt match preview

Get ready for a spicy battle of the number 10s – a dazzling duel between Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah as Argentina and Egypt square off at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Argentina’s path to this point has been broadly convincing without being flawless.

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Lionel Scaloni’s side opened the tournament with three wins from three, beating Algeria, Jordan and Austria.

Unsurprisingly considered heavy favourites against Cape Verde, Albiceleste unexpectedly had to do it the hard way against the plucky Blue Sharks, who came from behind twice to force the unlikeliest of extra-time periods in the last 32.

As nerve-jangling as the match was for Argentine supporters, their side are also now on an applaudable eight-match winning sequence across all tournaments.

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They have also scored two or more goals in all of those victories, racking up 11 in four matches in North America thus far.

The likelihood of taking the next step on the road appears high for Lionel Scaloni’s men, as only one defending champion has ever lost at this stage, with each of the last five winning.

However, they now face seemingly a much sterner test in Atlanta against a history-making Egypt, whose penalty-shootout victory over Australia served as their first-ever knockout win at a World Cup finals.

More history beckons for the Pharaohs here as they could become just the fifth African country to reach a World Cup quarter-final, and one defeat in their last eight internationals (W4, D3) proves Hossam Hassan’s men should at least be competitive here.

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Three of their four games at this World Cup have so far ended 1-1 after 90 minutes, and hint at a close game here too

Argentina vs Egypt head-to-head

These two nations have met only once to date, with Argentina winning 2-0 in a 2008 friendly courtesy of goals from Sergio Agüero and Nicolás Burdisso.

While Argentina have won eight successive fixtures against African countries at the World Cup, Egypt have only ever beaten a side from the CONMEBOL federation once in their history (D3, L12).

Argentina vs Egypt bet builder

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Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Argentina to win 1.39 High BTTS Both teams to score – Yes 2.35 High Player prop Lionel Messi 2+ goals 3.50 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Argentina to win in 90 mins

Starting off our Argentina vs Egypt match preview and predictions, we're tipping Messi and Co to beat Egypt inside 90 minutes, reaching the quarter-finals for the fourth time in five World Cups.

Both teams actually enter this one without a single defeat so far, but with Egypt having drawn three of their four matches, they haven't shown much killer edge up to this point.

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That's where Argentina will thrive.

La Albiceleste have scored at least twice in all four games at the World Cup, bagging three goals more often than not.

Against a nation without a single clean sheet since the end of May, they'll be expecting to get the job done, and we’re backing them to do it in normal time.

Both teams to score – Yes

In many ways, Argentina scoring at least once almost seems like a formality. They have netted at least once in their last 11 matches in all competitions.

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And with Messi in stunning form, it’s unlikely that Egypt will keep a clean sheet in this match.

Furthermore, in Egypt’s last five matches, both teams have found the net. All three of the Egyptians’ group games ended 1-1 before another 1-1 draw in the Round of 32 with Australia.

Crucially, Argentina’s defence is not perfect. They conceded two goals in the Round of 32 against debutant minnows Cape Verde, with the Blue Sharks also having 16 attempts on goal.

Egypt are likely to have Salah pulling the strings and Marmoush leading the line. Backing goals at both ends at a probability of only 42.19% appears to be the value bet from our trio of Argentina vs Egypt predictions.

Lionel Messi +2 goals

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The leading goalscorer in World Cup history, Messi has no choice but to step up again if he wants to keep his record out of the reach of Kylian Mbappé.

With the likes of Mbappe, Harry Kane, and Erling Haaland all scoring at a scary rate this summer, he'll have to find the net against Egypt if he wants to maintain control of the Golden Boot race.

Messi, Mbappe, Haaland all level on 7 goals in race for World Cup Golden Boot

Boasting at least a goal in every match so far – and a ridiculous average of more than four shots on target per 90 – it's little wonder Messi is odds-on to score in the Round of 16.

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And with Egypt conceding in every game so far, we're going to see chances, and they'll likely be taken.

So Messi to score at least two goals is the final pick of our Argentina vs Egypt bet builder, breaking yet more records as he takes his World Cup tally to 22.

Argentina vs Egypt team news

Argentina were inevitably a little worse for wear after their gruelling two-hour slog against Cape Verde, and none of Nahuel Molina, Enzo Fernández or Facundo Medina – who was forced off injured in the last 32 – were able to complete the full recovery session the next day.

Medina's problem has been played down as cramp, though Nicolas Tagliafico is on hand if a change at left-back is required, while winger Nico Gonzalez is more of a doubt with a reported ankle sprain.

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Records continue to tumble at the feet of Messi, who in the last 32 became the first man to score seven goals in two separate World Cups.

He also set a new all-time high for the most goal involvements in the knockout rounds with 12, until France's Kylian Mbappé drew level against Paraguay a few hours later.

Egypt's penalty-shootout triumph over Australia also came at a minor cost, as left-back Karim Hafez was taken off in the 80th minute, although he has trained and is looking likely to be available.

Hafez missing out would represent a monumental blow for Egypt before facing the right-wing mastery of Messi, as fellow left-back Ahmed Fatouh could not face Australia due to his own thigh injury and is 'virtually ruled out' of Tuesday's game.

Egypt's third and final defensive worry concerns Nice centre-back Mohamed Abdelmonem, who also missed the last-32 victory with an ankle injury sustained against Iran in the group stage, and he is another on Hassan's touch-and-go list.

On a more positive note, experienced midfielder Mohanad Lasheen is available again after serving a yellow-card suspension against Australia.

Argentina vs Egypt predicted lineups

Argentina predicted XI (4-3-3)

E. Martínez; Molina, Romero, L. Martínez, Medina; De Paul, Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, Martínez, Almada

Egypt predicted XI (4-4-2)

Shobeir; Hany, Fathy, Ibrahim, Rabia; Ashour, Lasheen, Ateya, Ziko; Salah, Marmoush

Argentina vs Egypt prediction

Egypt have failed to keep the back door shut all tournament, and Hassan's fitness concerns at the back are particularly untimely given Argentina's recent multiple-goal feats.

The Pharaohs can hand the reigning world champions a scare, but Argentina’s superiority is underpinned by Messi’s imperious form and a squad depth that Egypt simply cannot match at this level of the World Cup knockout stage.

Hence, we expect Scaloni's winning machine to book their quarter-final ticket with minimum fuss.