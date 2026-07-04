Salah in tears after helping Egypt to the round of 16 || Imago

Salah in tears after helping Egypt to the round of 16 || Imago

Mohamed Salah explains why he used a Panenka to send Egypt into World Cup last 16

Mohamed Salah held his nerve with a sensational Panenka penalty as Egypt defeated Australia on penalties to reach the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time in the nation's history.

Egypt captain Mohamed Salah produced one of the defining moments of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday, calmly chipping his penalty down the middle during a dramatic shootout victory over Australia to send the Pharaohs into the last 16 for the first time in their history.

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After a fiercely contested encounter ended 1-1 following extra time in Texas, Egypt held their composure from the penalty spot to claim a 4-2 shootout victory.

Salah, who stepped up as Egypt's third penalty taker, executed a flawless Panenka that shifted the momentum firmly in his team's favour.

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The victory not only secured Egypt's place in the knockout rounds but also set up a blockbuster clash against Lionel Messi-led Argentina.

Salah's courage under pressure

Despite struggling with a hamstring problem throughout the match, Salah remained on the pitch for the full 120 minutes before delivering one of the tournament's most memorable penalties.

Speaking after the match, the 34-year-old revealed that the audacious Panenka was not part of the original plan.

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"If somebody was going to do it, it would be me. I am more experienced than others and I wanted to give them confidence. I decided last minute, I had to do it," Salah said.

For decades, Egypt had struggled to make a significant impact at the FIFA World Cup despite their dominance in African football. Friday's victory finally ended that long wait, with the Pharaohs advancing beyond the group phase and winning a World Cup knockout match for the first time.

Salah admitted the achievement meant everything to the squad and encouraged his teammates to embrace the occasion.

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"I always try to enjoy every moment because it does not come back. I always tell the boys, 'Just enjoy the moment," he said.