“The GOAT!” — Davido Hails Victor Osimhen After Super Eagles Star Rocks Salah Jersey Before Egypt’s Historic World Cup Win
Victor Osimhen may not be playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the Super Eagles star still managed to become part of one of its biggest African stories.
Hours before Egypt faced Australia in their Round of 32 showdown, the Super Eagles of Nigeria star shared a series of Instagram photos wearing Mohamed Salah’s famous No. 10 Egypt shirt while enjoying a game of pool against a backdrop of iconic jerseys.
The post quickly caught the attention of Afrobeats superstar Davido, who summed up the moment in just two words: “The GOAT.”
The comment instantly became one of the most-liked beneath the post as supporters praised Osimhen for paying tribute to a player widely regarded as one of Africa’s greatest footballers.
A tribute before history
One of the standout photos showed Osimhen proudly wearing Salah’s name across the back of the Egypt jersey, a gesture many interpreted as respect between two of the continent’s biggest football icons rather than rivalry.
The timing proved almost perfect.
Only hours later, Salah captained Egypt to one of the greatest nights in the country’s football history.
With Nigeria absent from this summer’s tournament, Osimhen’s public show of support for a fellow African superstar struck a chord across social media.
Egypt make World Cup history
Egypt booked their place in the Round of 16 after defeating Australia 4-2 on penalties following a tense 1-1 draw after extra time.
Emam Ashour opened the scoring before Australia levelled through a Mohamed Hany own goal, forcing the match beyond 120 minutes. Egypt then converted all four of their penalties while Australia missed twice, sealing the Pharaohs’ first-ever World Cup knockout victory.
The historic win sets up a Round of 16 clash with either Argentina or Cabo Verde.