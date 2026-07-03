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“The GOAT!” — Davido Hails Victor Osimhen After Super Eagles Star Rocks Salah Jersey Before Egypt’s Historic World Cup Win

David Ben
David Ben 23:38 - 03 July 2026
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“The GOAT!” — Davido Hails Victor Osimhen After Super Eagles Star Rocks Salah Jersey Before Egypt’s Historic World Cup Win
The Nigerian striker paid a classy tribute to Mohamed Salah just hours before the Egypt captain inspired the Pharaohs to a landmark FIFA World Cup knockout victory over Australia.
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Victor Osimhen may not be playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the Super Eagles star still managed to become part of one of its biggest African stories.

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Hours before Egypt faced Australia in their Round of 32 showdown, the Super Eagles of Nigeria star shared a series of Instagram photos wearing Mohamed Salah’s famous No. 10 Egypt shirt while enjoying a game of pool against a backdrop of iconic jerseys.

Instagram/Victor Osimhen

The post quickly caught the attention of Afrobeats superstar Davido, who summed up the moment in just two words: “The GOAT.”

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Instagram/Victor Osimhen

The comment instantly became one of the most-liked beneath the post as supporters praised Osimhen for paying tribute to a player widely regarded as one of Africa’s greatest footballers.

A tribute before history

One of the standout photos showed Osimhen proudly wearing Salah’s name across the back of the Egypt jersey, a gesture many interpreted as respect between two of the continent’s biggest football icons rather than rivalry.

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Instagram/Victor Osimhen

The timing proved almost perfect.

Only hours later, Salah captained Egypt to one of the greatest nights in the country’s football history.

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With Nigeria absent from this summer’s tournament, Osimhen’s public show of support for a fellow African superstar struck a chord across social media.

Egypt make World Cup history

Eygpt players celebrating winning the penalty shootout || imago
Eygpt players celebrating winning the penalty shootout || imago
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Egypt booked their place in the Round of 16 after defeating Australia 4-2 on penalties following a tense 1-1 draw after extra time.

Emam Ashour opened the scoring before Australia levelled through a Mohamed Hany own goal, forcing the match beyond 120 minutes. Egypt then converted all four of their penalties while Australia missed twice, sealing the Pharaohs’ first-ever World Cup knockout victory.

The historic win sets up a Round of 16 clash with either Argentina or Cabo Verde.

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