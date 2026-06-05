‘You must be stup!d’ — Davido’s FIFA World Cup anthem verse sparks wild reactions on social media

The Afrobeats icon returned to the FIFA World Cup soundtrack for a second consecutive edition.

Davido has delivered his verse on the official 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem 'No Place Like Home', a collaboration with Major Lazer and Nelly Furtado.

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The track carries an upbeat, energetic vibe, blending pulsating Afrobeats rhythms with dance-pop and electronic influences to create a vibrant, feel-good atmosphere designed for stadiums and global celebrations.

Afrobeats megastar Davido | IMAGO

In his verse, OBO brings his signature melodic flow and energy, singing about unity, pride in one’s roots, celebrating the motherland and the irreplaceable feeling of home, while also giving powerful shout-outs to Africa.

🚨DAVIDO’S VERSE ON THE FIFA WORLD CUP SONG “NO PLACE LIKE HOME” 🤩🔥



Thoughts ?? pic.twitter.com/bsRPuophRK — HYPETRIBE (@hypetribeng) June 5, 2026

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Unsurprisingly, Davido's new song has already sparked heated debate online.

Davido's FIFA World Cup song draws mixed reactions

Many listeners have embraced Davido’s verse, with some describing it as the standout moment of the song.

One viral comment that quickly gained traction summed up the feelings of most supporters, declaring that “you must be stupid” if you don’t rate Davido’s FIFA song.

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You must be stup!d if you think Wizkid can sing a song like this....Davido can blend in any vibe of song🐐 https://t.co/rIS4MU6sTO — Stanley Rave🦇🦇 🇫🇷 (@StanleyMobi2) June 5, 2026

One user wrote: "Jesus Christ Davido is too lyrically genius I'm crying I love you so much Baddest"

Another said: "Bro even gave a shoutout to Africa . He’s too good, abeg! we no dey sampele for here"

One other user wrote: "davido never disappoints when it comes to global collaborations na why him be OBO big win for afrobeats!"

Another comment read: "I think only DAVIDO verse on "THE FIFA WORD CUP SONG" is fire , it remind me of "samina mina waka waka" by Shakira Pattern, think Davido is a genius."

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Afrobeats Superstar Davido || Image credit: @Davido (X)

However, not everyone shared the same enthusiasm. A number of listeners were left underwhelmed by the song.

One user commented: "I pity those saying Davido is lyrically good. Even if they picked Davido for the performance, they could have pay people like, "BNXN, WizKid,Shata wale" to help him write the song. I don't see substance in what David did here."

Another wrote: "Make Davido just retire guy… politics na him way."

One other comment said: "omo David i love you o but goddamn it might be time to hang those boots."

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The bigger picture

Afrobeats megastar Davido | IMAGO

Regardless of where fans stand on the debate, the feature marks another significant milestone in Davido’s international career.

'No Place Like Home' represents his second appearance on a FIFA World Cup soundtrack following 'Hayya Hayya (Better Together)' in 2022. The song became one of the defining musical moments of the Qatar World Cup, with Davido later performing during the tournament’s closing ceremony.

OBO's return four years later further strengthens his position as one of Africa’s most influential hitmakers and one of the continent’s leading cultural ambassadors on the global stage.

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At a time when African music continues to enjoy unprecedented worldwide success, Davido’s presence on another FIFA World Cup project highlights both his longevity and international appeal.