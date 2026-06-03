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From Davido to Burna Boy: 4 Afrobeats stars featured on the 2026 FIFA World Cup official album

David Ben
David Ben 19:23 - 03 June 2026
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From Davido to Burna Boy: 5 Afrobeats stars featured on the 2026 FIFA World Cup official album
See the full list of Nigerian music stars set to take over FIFA's global playlist this summer.
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The official 2026 FIFA World Cup album, dropping this Friday, showcases a global mix of sounds with strong Nigerian and African representation.

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Co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the tournament’s soundtrack blends Afrobeats with Latin, pop, K-pop, and other influences, highlighting Africa’s growing impact on world music.

In this article, we review all four Nigerian music stars set to feature on FIFA's global playlist.

Davido

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Nigerian music superstar Davido returned to the public eye at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup | IMAGO

Davido, one of Nigeria’s biggest Afrobeats exports and a global hitmaker with tracks like 'With You' and 'Fall,' brings his signature celebratory sound to the album. He is featured on a track titled 'No Place Like Home' alongside icons Nelly Furtado and Major Lazer, further cementing his international footprint.

Recall that the five-time Grammy nominee made history as the first African artist to perform at a FIFA World Cup closing ceremony. On December 18, 2022, at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, OBO performed the official song “Hayya Hayya (Better Together)” alongside Aisha and Trinidad Cardona during the ceremony before the Argentina vs. France final. This groundbreaking appearance highlighted Afrobeats’ rising global influence and remains a proud moment for African music.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy performing at the 2023 Champions League Pepsi final Kick off show| Photo Credit: Imago
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The Grammy-winning Nigerian Afrobeats giant and self-proclaimed “African Giant,” teamed up with pop icon Shakira on “Dai Dai,” the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup (and theme for the FIFA Education Fund). The track, which has already been released, blends Afrobeats rhythms with Latin pop flair, sung mostly in English with Spanish elements and football-themed references. Burna Boy’s deep catalogue of socially conscious yet dance-ready music makes him a perfect fit for the World Cup’s unifying spirit. His partnership with Shakira, a World Cup music veteran, underscores Afrobeats’ mainstream arrival.

Rema

Afrobeats superstar Rema

The "Rave Lord" known for hits like 'Calm Down”' and his genre-bending style, teams up with BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Brazilian pop star Anitta on the track “Goals.” This high-energy collaboration is poised to light up the World Cup. Rema is set to perform the song live at the spectacular opening ceremony at SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles Stadium) on June 12, ahead of the tournament’s opening match in the United States. This marks a major milestone for the artist, bringing Afrobeats vibes to one of the event’s most-watched global moments alongside other headliners.

Ayra Starr

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Afrobeats pop princess Ayra Starr

The Afrobeats pop princess celebrated for her smooth vocals and empowering anthems like “Rush” and “Commas,” adds youthful vibrancy to the FIFA World Cup album. Ayra Starr's inclusion reflects the new generation of Afrobeats talent taking on the world stage, contributing to the album’s mix of established and emerging voices.

Interestingly, the Celestial Being is also gearing up for the release of her third studio album Starr Girl later this summer.

This star-packed album underscores Afrobeats’ unstoppable momentum, with Nigerian artists playing a central role in the soundtrack of the world’s biggest sporting event. The full release on June 5 promises even more surprises.

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