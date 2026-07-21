Barcelona prepare bid for Spain star after outstanding World Cup
The Blaugrana have identified Laporte as an excellent market opportunity, and a chance to improve their defence with one of Spain's most important players at the just-concluded FIFA World Cup.
According to a report from SPORT, the Catalan club have scheduled imminent talks with the 32-year-old’s camp to explore a potential summer transfer.
Barcelona to make bid for Aymeric Laporte
🚨 BREAKING: FC Barcelona are planning contacts with Aymeric Laporte in the coming hours to express their interest in signing him. His release clause is below €15m. [@monfortcarlos] pic.twitter.com/3mK1GVXkMa— barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 21, 2026
The central defender rejoined Athletic Club from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr for €10 million in September 2025 and remains under contract in Bilbao until June 2028. However, Barcelona view the left-footed defender as an ideal target to reinforce their central defense.
Sporting director Deco previously held initial conversations with Laporte’s agency during the club's pre-season tour of the United States, where both parties agreed to touch base once the international tournament concluded.
Crucially, Laporte’s contract contains a release clause reported to be under €15 million. This affordable figure presents an attractive market opportunity for Barcelona to acquire a proven, world-class winner.
Barcelona’s hierarchy is further encouraged by Laporte’s seamless partnership with young star Pau Cubarsí during the World Cup, viewing their established chemistry as the perfect foundation for the club’s defence.