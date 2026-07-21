Barcelona prepare bid for Spain star after outstanding World Cup

Barcelona are preparing to make a move for Aymeric Laporte following his standout performances for Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

The Blaugrana have identified Laporte as an excellent market opportunity, and a chance to improve their defence with one of Spain's most important players at the just-concluded FIFA World Cup.

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According to a report from SPORT, the Catalan club have scheduled imminent talks with the 32-year-old’s camp to explore a potential summer transfer.

Barcelona to make bid for Aymeric Laporte

🚨 BREAKING: FC Barcelona are planning contacts with Aymeric Laporte in the coming hours to express their interest in signing him. His release clause is below €15m. [@monfortcarlos] pic.twitter.com/3mK1GVXkMa — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 21, 2026

The central defender rejoined Athletic Club from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr for €10 million in September 2025 and remains under contract in Bilbao until June 2028. However, Barcelona view the left-footed defender as an ideal target to reinforce their central defense.

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Sporting director Deco previously held initial conversations with Laporte’s agency during the club's pre-season tour of the United States, where both parties agreed to touch base once the international tournament concluded.

Crucially, Laporte’s contract contains a release clause reported to be under €15 million. This affordable figure presents an attractive market opportunity for Barcelona to acquire a proven, world-class winner.