Advertisement

Barcelona prepare bid for Spain star after outstanding World Cup

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:07 - 21 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Barcelona are preparing to make a move for Aymeric Laporte following his standout performances for Spain at the 2026 World Cup.
Advertisement

The Blaugrana have identified Laporte as an excellent market opportunity, and a chance to improve their defence with one of Spain's most important players at the just-concluded FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

According to a report from SPORT, the Catalan club have scheduled imminent talks with the 32-year-old’s camp to explore a potential summer transfer.

Barcelona to make bid for Aymeric Laporte

The central defender rejoined Athletic Club from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr for €10 million in September 2025 and remains under contract in Bilbao until June 2028. However, Barcelona view the left-footed defender as an ideal target to reinforce their central defense.

Advertisement

Sporting director Deco previously held initial conversations with Laporte’s agency during the club's pre-season tour of the United States, where both parties agreed to touch base once the international tournament concluded.

Crucially, Laporte’s contract contains a release clause reported to be under €15 million. This affordable figure presents an attractive market opportunity for Barcelona to acquire a proven, world-class winner.

Barcelona’s hierarchy is further encouraged by Laporte’s seamless partnership with young star Pau Cubarsí during the World Cup, viewing their established chemistry as the perfect foundation for the club’s defence.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
World Cup record-breaker Kylian Mbappé returns to EA SPORTS cover ahead of FC 27 release
Lifestyle
21.07.2026
World Cup record-breaker Kylian Mbappé returns to EA SPORTS cover ahead of FC 27 release
Real Madrid president denies Rodri dream move
Football
21.07.2026
Real Madrid president denies Rodri dream move
Barcelona prepare bid for Spain star after outstanding World Cup
Football
21.07.2026
Barcelona prepare bid for Spain star after outstanding World Cup
Champions League side submit bid for Chelsea's Garnacho
Premier League
21.07.2026
Champions League side submit bid for Chelsea's Garnacho
FIFA set to deliver verdict on Argentina after World Cup final brawl
2026 FIFA World Cup
21.07.2026
FIFA set to deliver verdict on Argentina after World Cup final brawl
'We represented our country the best way' - Enzo Fernandez breaks silence after World Cup final defeat
2026 FIFA World Cup
21.07.2026
'We represented our country the best way' - Enzo Fernandez breaks silence after World Cup final defeat