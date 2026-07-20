Old Taker vs New Taker: Spain dethrone Argentina to end Lionel Messi's era

Old Taker vs New Taker: Spain dethrone Argentina to end Lionel Messi's era

One era ends. Another begins. And it happened right in front of Messi himself.

It's all over and what a way to end it. Spain are World Cup champions again.

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The last time it happened, back in 2010, Andres Iniesta was the man who did it.

Ferran Torres wrote his own name into history, 16 years later, scoring in extra time to beat Argentina and hand Spain the trophy.

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For Lionel Messi, it was a night to forget. Argentina barely got a sniff.

Lionel Messi 🆚 Lamine Yamal



Who impressed you the most at the 2026 FIFA World Cup? 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/xVusQqHO1w — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) July 19, 2026

Spain vs Argentina: Reactions

Over 120 long minutes, they didn't manage a single shot on target, not one. Spain simply shut the door and never opened it.

Fans couldn't get enough of what Spain just did to the reigning champions.

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La Roja didn't just win the trophy, they swept the individual awards too.

Rodri took home the Golden Ball, Pau Cubarsi was named best young player, and Unai Simon picked up the Golden Glove.

Fans agreed. One wrote: 'Unai Simon and Cubarsi, take a bow. Also, I have to admire Laporte. Two wing-backs, Cucurella and Porro, showed what actual class is. Undoubtedly the best-ever defensive show in World Cup history. Thanks, De La Fuente.'

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Another put it plainly: 'Like I said, all their defenders must be in the FIFA best 11 for this tournament.'

One fan couldn't believe how tight Spain's defence really was all tournament: 'How are Belgium the only team that scored against them.'