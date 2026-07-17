2026 FIFA World Cup: We are lucky to have Yamal — Messi acknowledges fated picture with Barcelona's youngster

Lionel Messi speaks about the fated clash with Lamine Yamal ahead of the Argentina vs Spain World Cup final.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has described his impending encounter with Spain's Lamine Yamal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final as "incredible," reflecting on their famous viral photo taken nearly two decades ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defending champions will face Spain at the New York-New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. The match represents a profound full-circle moment, pitting the undisputed greatest player in Barcelona's history against the club's current teenage sensation.

The fated photograph

During a charity calendar shoot for UNICEF in 2007, a 19-year-old Messi was photographed bathing a baby Yamal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nineteen years later, the two will lead their respective nations in football's biggest fixture.

"It’s incredible that we’re here today, Lamine and I, facing each other after a photo was taken of us when he was just a baby," Messi stated ahead of the final.

"Life is full of surprises. We’ll try to play a great match, but I hope he and his team don’t have their best day.”

🚨 Leo Messi: "We [Barça] are very lucky for having Yamal, because what’s good for him is also good for our Barcelona." pic.twitter.com/g9eYLtiAKQ — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) July 17, 2026

A deep love for Barcelona

Advertisement

Advertisement

While they represent entirely different generational eras, their deep connection to Barcelona remains a central theme of Sunday's clash.

Messi spent 17 legendary years at Camp Nou, claiming four UEFA Champions League titles (2005/06, 2008/09, 2010/11, and 2014/15) and 10 LALIGA titles before his emotional departure in 2021.

Yamal, now 19, has confidently inherited the creative mantle, recently driving Barcelona to the 2025/26 LALIGA title.

Despite the looming World Cup battle, Messi's enduring affection for the Catalan club shone through when discussing the teenager's rise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Lamine is a fantastic player, and I follow him closely because he plays for a club I love, and I always wish him all the best," Messi added.

"We [Barça] are very lucky for having Yamal, because what’s good for him is also good for our Barcelona."

Reunions and high stakes

The final will also see Messi square off against former Barcelona teammates who now form the defensive and midfield spine of manager Luis de la Fuente's Spain squad.

He will face midfielder Pedri, with whom he shared the pitch and many brilliant moments of instant on-pitch chemistry. Together, they won the 2020/21 Copa del Rey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Messi will also cross paths with newly signed Real Madrid left-back Marc Cucurella, who made a single senior appearance alongside the Argentine during Barcelona's triumphant 2017/18 Copa del Rey campaign before embarking on a diverse career path.

As they take the pitch on Sunday, the stakes could not be higher. Messi is chasing his second consecutive World Cup title following Argentina's 2022 triumph in Qatar.