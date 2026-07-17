The viral Messi and baby Yamal photo is real - UNICEF explains the Story

UNICEF has confirmed the authenticity of the viral photograph showing a young Lionel Messi holding baby Lamine Yamal during a 2007 charity photoshoot.

As Argentina and Spain prepare to battle for the 2026 FIFA World Cup title, an iconic photograph linking Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal has once again captured the attention of football fans around the globe.

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Spain star Lamine Yamal | IMAGO

The image, showing a 20-year-old Messi holding an infant Yamal, has gone viral across social media, with many questioning whether it was genuine in an era dominated by artificial intelligence-generated images.

However, UNICEF has officially confirmed that the photograph is authentic, revealing the remarkable story behind one of football's most talked-about images.

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UNICEF confirms the photo is authentic

In a statement, UNICEF explained that the photograph was taken during a fundraising campaign nearly two decades ago.

"Yes, those photos you've seen are real. More than 18 years ago, a baby named Lamine Yamal and his mom, Sheila, met Lionel Messi at a UNICEF fundraising photoshoot," UNICEF said.

The organisation also highlighted that both players now serve as UNICEF ambassadors, using their global influence to advocate for children's rights.

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"Today, their achievements on the pitch inspire millions. Off the pitch, both Messi and Lamine Yamal use their voices and platforms as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors to support and advocate for children around the world.

"The goal? That every child survives, thrives, and fulfils their potential. We are proud to have them on our team."

Yes, those photos you’ve seen are real.



More than 18 years ago, a baby named Lamine Yamal and his mom Sheila met Lionel Messi at a UNICEF fundraising photoshoot.



Today, their achievements on the pitch inspire millions. Off the pitch, both Messi and Lamine Yamal use their voices… pic.twitter.com/TSoUPDxia2 — UNICEF (@UNICEF) July 16, 2026

A moment frozen in time

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At the time, the Argentine forward was only 20 years old, while Yamal was born in July 2007 and was just a few months old.