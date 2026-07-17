'We want to repeat history' - Okoronkwo reveals Nigeria's WAFCON ambition

Esther Okoronkwo has declared that the Super Falcons are determined to retain their WAFCON title in Morocco.

Super Falcons forward Esther Okoronkwo has declared that Nigeria is determined to retain the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title and make more history at the 2026 tournament in Morocco.

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Super Falcons hero Esther Okoronkwo was the MVP in the final. | Credit: IMAGO

The reigning African champions will be aiming to win a record-extending 11th WAFCON crown under head coach Justine Madugu, with the competition also serving as a qualifier for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Super Falcons star Esther Okoronkwo created the most assists at WAFCON 2024 | Credit: IMAGO

Despite the weight of expectations on the nine-time champions, Okoronkwo insists the Super Falcons are embracing the challenge rather than fearing it.

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'We want to repeat history' - Okoronkwo

Speaking in an interview with CAFOnline, the AFC Toronto forward said the team's objective is clear: to defend their continental crown.

"We want to repeat history and win it again. It is always good to win back-to-back titles. There is pressure, but we want to retain the trophy," Okoronkwo said.

The striker emphasised that every player has a responsibility to contribute to the team's success.

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Super Falcons hero Esther Okoronkwo | Credit: Instagram/Super Falcons NG

He added, "My role is to help the team, just as I expect the other ten players on the field to do. Attitude and mentality will play a huge part. As long as we all have the right attitude and mentality, we will be fine."

Okoronkwo believes the right mindset will be crucial as Nigeria seeks to remain Africa's dominant force in women's football.

The Super Falcons head into the tournament as defending champions and one of the favourites, but the striker stressed that maintaining discipline and unity will be key to achieving their goals.

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The 2026 WAFCON will be the first edition to feature 16 teams, making it the largest tournament in the competition's history.

Beyond lifting the trophy, the tournament also offers qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, with the top four teams earning automatic places in Brazil.

Okoronkwo acknowledged the increased competition but believes Nigeria is prepared for the challenge.

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