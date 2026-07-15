Super Falcons to face Ghana in 2026 WAFCON warm-up match

Nigeria will face Ghana in a friendly in Casablanca as preparations intensify for the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco.

Nigeria's Super Falcons will continue their preparations for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a high-profile international friendly against long-time rivals Ghana's Black Queens on Saturday at the Stade El Arbi Zaouli in Casablanca.

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Super Falcons players || Imago

The fixture is expected to provide head coach Justine Madugu with an opportunity to fine-tune his tactics and assess his squad before the defending champions begin their quest for a record-extending 11th WAFCON title in Morocco.

Preparations gather momentum

The ten-time African champions opened their training camp in Casablanca on Monday, with players steadily arriving at the team's base at the Hotel Marriott.

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Among the early arrivals are captain Rasheedat Ajibade, six-time African Women's Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala, first-choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defenders Oluwatosin Demehin, Glory Ogbonna, Rofiat Imuran, and Shukurat Oladipo, midfielders Christy Ucheibe and Jennifer Echegini, as well as goalkeeper Fatima Oloko.

The team has also begun training sessions at the Stade El Arbi Zaouli, where Saturday's friendly against Ghana will be played.

Important test before WAFCON

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The clash against the Black Queens is expected to be Nigeria's final major test before the tournament begins. Encounters between both West African rivals have traditionally been fiercely contested, making the friendly an ideal opportunity for the Super Falcons to sharpen their match fitness and tactical cohesion.

Coach Madugu is expected to use the fixture to evaluate combinations across all departments while giving players valuable minutes ahead of the championship.

Nigeria heads into the tournament as defending champions and overwhelming favourites to reclaim the continental title.

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The Super Falcons will begin their Group C campaign against Malawi before facing Zambia's Copper Queens in what is expected to be their toughest group-stage encounter. They will conclude the first round against Egypt.

Beyond the continental trophy, the competition carries additional significance as it also serves as the African qualification tournament for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.