France vs England 2026 World Cup third-place playoff preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Tensions to run high in bronze medal battle

Playing for the prize that nobody wants to win, France and England will face off in Saturday’s World Cup 2026 bronze playoff in a battle for the tournament’s third-best team.

France were heavy pre-tournament favourites, and they lived up to the tag throughout the competition, except at their last hurdle. Les Bleus were simply out-thought and out-played in their semi-final against Spain.

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England had quietly progressed through the tournament and found themselves on the precipice of the final. However, just like in 2018, they were knocked out in the semi-final, despite taking a lead in the game.

Both teams will be eager to finish on a high, and despite the somber atmosphere, this rivalry is far too fierce for this to be a casual encounter.

France vs England match preview

Playing in the bronze medal match isn’t how France boss Didier Deschamps would’ve hoped to bring the curtain down on his glittering spell in charge.

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France were widely tipped to go all the way in this competition, but their shortcomings were highlighted in a 2-0 semi-final defeat to Spain, in line with Deschamps’ own ealier comments.

The French boss made no bones about talking up Spain’s “favourites” status before the European rivals butted heads on Tuesday evening, when La Roja channelled the spirits of their semi-final triumphs over France at Euro 2024 and the 2024-25 Nations League to trump their neighbors once again.

There will be no fairytale ending for Deschamps, who takes charge of his final game at Les Bleus’ helm here, bringing to an end a glittering spell that saw them win the 2018 World Cup and end as runners-up in 2022.

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Deschamps will at least try to steer Les Bleus to a third World Cup bronze medal from four third-placed playoffs, this being their first since the 1986 edition.

This will be his 187th match in charge – the most any French manager has ever overseen – and with a 77% win rate in his World Cup record 26 games in charge so far, he seems well placed to sign off on a high note.

Seven successive wins prior to their Spain defeat should reinforce belief, not least because six of those also came by a 2+ goal margin.

It was a familiar tale of heartbreak for England in their semi-final clash with Argentina, as they let slip a 1-0 lead after the 80th minute to lose 2-1.

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However, where France were outplayed by a superb Spain side, England’s loss has been perceived by many as stemming from Thomas Tuchel’s tactical naivety.

The German became public enemy number one in England on Wednesday evening, when widespread pre-game optimism among the Three Lions faithful proved to be painfully unfounded.

England exposed the Albiceleste’s wide weaknesses to draw first blood through Anthony Gordon, before adopting an ultimately fatal try-to-break-us-down approach against Lionel Messi and co.

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The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner gleefully accepted the invitation, laying on a pair of assists for Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez in an absorbing Argentine fightback and triggering another inquest into yet another major-tournament failure for the Three Lions.

England supporters believe Tuchel’s defensive substitutions handed the initiative to Argentina and cost them the game, but he must now quickly pick his side up as victory here would still secure their best World Cup finish since 1966.

France vs England head-to-head

England have won just one of their last nine matches against France, most recently seeing their 2022 World Cup dreams dashed at the hands of Deschamps’s then-holders in the quarter-finals.

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France will be aiming to win their third Bronze medal, and first since 1986, where they bested Belgium 4-2 that year to finish on the podium and also trounced West Germany 6-3 in the 1958 third-placed playoff – with Just Fontaine scoring four.

However, they had to settle for fourth behind Poland in the 1982 edition.

The Three Lions’ two prior appearances in the third-place play-off ended in defeat; only one team in history has ever lost three times at this stage.

Unfortunately, for an England side who have now lost seven successive World Cup games against sides ranked in the top ten prior to the tournament, making unwanted history seems well within the realms of possibility.

France vs England bet builder

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Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip France to win 1.97 High BTTS Both teams to score – Yes 1.45 High Player prop Michael Olise +1 assist 2.35 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

France to win

France were on a seven-game winning streak before their semi-final defeat to Spain. England saw their nine-game unbeaten run come to an end against Argentina. Both sides will be desperate to avoid consecutive defeats at the World Cup.

Les Bleus, however, have a slight edge heading into this match-up, purely because of the quality they have across the pitch and on the bench. Deschamps and Tuchel will likely make slight tweaks to their starting 11.

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When these nations met in the 2022 World Cup quarter-final, it was France who walked away as 2-1 victors. A similar outcome is not impossible at the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.

With France winning three of the last five head-to-heads, it’s difficult to see the Three Lions securing third place. England’s last triumph over France came back in 2015 in a friendly, which is why we’re leaning towards another win for Les Bleus.

Both teams to score – Yes

Even with many of the starters rested, there'll still be plenty of attacking firepower on display, with the likes of Rayan Cherki and Marcus Rashford hardly getting a look-in so far at this World Cup.

England's defence proved to be their eventual downfall, and France have more than enough quality to take advantage.

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However, William Saliba picked up a worrying looking back injury against Spain, and his likely replacement Ibrahima Konate has been error-prone over the last twelve months.

Both teams have scored in each of England's last four games, and we're tipping that to happen again.

Michael Olise +1 assist

Although he underperformed in the previous round, Michael Olise is still France’s most creative player at the World Cup.

The Bayern Munich forward has been influential throughout the tournament, with the semifinal being the only exception. He leads the assists chart at the World Cup, having recorded five in total since the tournament began.

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Michael Olise || imago

With England’s rearguard constantly changing in North America, there is a lack of continuity. Tuchel is expected to field another variation of a back-four in this one.

That unfamiliarity is what Olise will thrive on and cause problems for the Three Lions’ defence.

France vs England team news

“My back is gone, my back is gone” – Eight words from William Saliba that many believe was the first nail in the French coffin after the centre-back was forced off in the first half of Tuesday’s defeat with his well-documented back problem.

An official update on Saliba’s problem is yet to arrive, but an appearance on Saturday is surely out of the question, so Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix can anticipate a call-up to the first XI after replacing his Premier League colleague in Arlington.

Deschamps explained that Lacroix was selected over Ibrahima Konate due to the latter “not being at his best” and also unfamiliarity with playing as a left-sided centre-back.

However, the Real Madrid-bound defender could now displace Dayot Upamecano as the Bleus boss tinkers ever so slightly with his final XI.

Backup goalkeeper Brice Samba was an unexpected casualty in France's first post-semi training session, but no change in between the posts is anticipated anyway.

Deschamps and Tuchel can empathise over semi-final injuries to Premier League defenders, as – perhaps inevitably – Reece James was forced off with an apparent muscular problem in the loss to Argentina, merely a week after making a full recovery from a hamstring concern.

Jarell Quansah has served his two-game ban and is an option to step in for the stricken James, but man of the moment Djed Spence should switch to the opposite flank, allowing Nico O'Reilly to return to the left-hand side of the rearguard.

Jordan Henderson (wrist) remains sidelined too, but England otherwise have a full complement of options for the bronze-medal match, in which Tuchel ought to stick with a strong XI in the hope of bowing out on a high.

However, there is some concern over a potential ban for Jude Bellingham, who was caught on camera slapping the back of Valentin Barco's head during Argentina's post-match celebrations.

France vs England predicted lineups

France predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Lacroix, T. Hernandez; Kone, Zaire-Emery; Cherki, Olise, Doue; Mbappe

England predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

France vs England prediction

Spain provided the blueprint for how to stop the French attack, but with all due respect to England, the Three Lions are no Spain, evidenced by their failure to keep a single knockout clean sheet at the current World Cup.

As Les Bleus will have also enjoyed an extra day to recover – both physically and psychologically – Deschamps's men have our backing to climb onto the podium as England are consigned to a familiar fourth-placed finish.