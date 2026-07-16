‘I am disappointed in myself’ - Digne break silence after error in France's semi-final defeat

French defender Lucas Digne has broken his silence on the heartbreak of France's World Cup semi-final defeat to Spain, admitting he is "disappointed in myself" after conceding a pivotal penalty.

The tournament marked a significant comeback for Digne, who was playing in his second World Cup 12 years after his first.

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After being left out of the squads for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments, the former Barcelona player had re-established himself as a key figure for Les Bleus.

However, the experienced left-back caused a penalty that proved to be the game's turning point, allowing Spain to score from the spot and ultimately secure a 2-0 victory.

Digne’s message

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A few days after the loss in North America, the 32-year-old took to Instagram to share his anguish over the end of a lifelong ambition.

Digne had successfully reclaimed his spot in Didier Deschamps' starting lineup during the tournament, playing in every match except for two group-stage games.

"And so, a dream is over," Digne wrote. "The dream of a little boy, and surely that of thousands of people behind us. We always imagine so many things, often the most beautiful ones.

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“But the end of a dream can sometimes be difficult, and the awakening even more brutal. The hardest thing today is finding the words to express this immense disappointment."

French defender Lucas Digne in action || imago

Digne, who is expected to join Paris Saint-Germain from Aston Villa, also clearly acknowledged his role in the defeat.

"First of all, I am disappointed in myself," Digne stated. "Also disappointed for this team, for all the efforts we put in, and for this group of incredible players.