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‘I am disappointed in myself’ - Digne break silence after error in France's semi-final defeat

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 18:24 - 16 July 2026
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Digne break silence after error in France defeat
French defender Lucas Digne has broken his silence on the heartbreak of France's World Cup semi-final defeat to Spain, admitting he is "disappointed in myself" after conceding a pivotal penalty.
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The tournament marked a significant comeback for Digne, who was playing in his second World Cup 12 years after his first. 

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After being left out of the squads for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments, the former Barcelona player had re-established himself as a key figure for Les Bleus.

However, the experienced left-back caused a penalty that proved to be the game's turning point, allowing Spain to score from the spot and ultimately secure a 2-0 victory.

Digne’s message

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A few days after the loss in North America, the 32-year-old took to Instagram to share his anguish over the end of a lifelong ambition. 

Digne had successfully reclaimed his spot in Didier Deschamps' starting lineup during the tournament, playing in every match except for two group-stage games. 

"And so, a dream is over," Digne wrote. "The dream of a little boy, and surely that of thousands of people behind us. We always imagine so many things, often the most beautiful ones. 

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“But the end of a dream can sometimes be difficult, and the awakening even more brutal. The hardest thing today is finding the words to express this immense disappointment."

French defender Lucas Digne in action || imago
French defender Lucas Digne in action || imago

Digne, who is expected to join Paris Saint-Germain from Aston Villa, also clearly acknowledged his role in the defeat. 

"First of all, I am disappointed in myself," Digne stated. "Also disappointed for this team, for all the efforts we put in, and for this group of incredible players. 

“I am also thinking of everyone who made the trip, as well as those who supported us from France and all over the world. Your support carried us throughout this adventure."

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