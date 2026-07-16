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We will suffer against Messi, Argentina — Rodri warns Spain teammates

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 18:01 - 16 July 2026
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Spain captain Rodri has issued a rallying cry to his teammates as they prepare for their second-ever World Cup final.
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Rodri was once again at his imperious best to help Spain defeat France 2-0 and advance to the final against Lionel Messi's Argentina.

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Despite that dominant performance against France, the Manchester City midfielder insists that the job is far from finished

Spain captain Rodri || imago
Spain captain Rodri || imago

Speaking after the semifinal triumph, Rodri was quick to temper the external hype.

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"If anyone thinks we are going to win a World Cup without suffering, they are wrong," Rodri warned, via Marca.

"They are the best teams in the world, but the team has shown a very important maturity to win this tournament.

"The team continues to grow in the tournament. We have had patience during the World Cup, and now we are going for the title."

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Only Messi and Argentina stand in the way of glory. Rodri understands that the historical weight of the fixture is immense, but his personal mission remains the same.

"We're going step by step, and there's one final step left," the captain concluded.

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