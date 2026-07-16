‘Whether people like it or not’ - Messi claims Argentina have been the best team in the world

Lionel Messi has claimed that Argentina have been the best team in the world for the past four years.

The defending champions locked in their place in Sunday's final against Spain after pulling off a dramatic late comeback in Atlanta, securing a 2-1 win over England.

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Lionel Messi's inspired performance fuelled Argentina's late second-half rally, allowing them to overcome a one-goal deficit.

Having reached back-to-back World Cup finals, Messi believes Argentina have proven their success is no fluke.

Messi hypes up Argentina squad

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Messi reveals that this consistency over the past four years demonstrates that their achievements were earned, not given.

"To reach a World Cup final again, coming off a World Cup title... We've been the best for the last four years, whether people like it or not, and no matter what they say," Messi stated.

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"Today, once again, we're among the two best in the world, and that shows that everything we've done isn't by chance."

With the final on the horizon, the Inter Miami star urged his team and the fans to savour the accomplishment.

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"Enjoy this moment, as we are enjoying it," he added. "Today we took the final step and achieved what we all wanted: to play in a World Cup final."

Argentina will now prepare to face Spain, who booked their place in the final with a 2-0 victory over France.