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Arsenal agree £34m deal for exciting winger after selling Trossard

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:28 - 16 July 2026
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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta || imago
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta || imago - Photo: IMAGO
Arsenal have reached a total agreement with Club Brugge to sign winger Christos Tzolis for a £34 million fee.
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The Gunners moved swiftly to secure the 24-year-old Greece international following the departure of Leandro Trossard, who completed a move to Turkish side Besiktas.

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The acquisition of Tzolis will not impact Arsenal's ongoing interest in Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers, who remains a prime target for the north London club.

The move marks a return to English football for Tzolis, who previously spent a developmental three-year spell with Norwich City.

Arsenal land Tzolis as Trossard replacement

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During his time at Carrow Road, the winger made 30 appearances across all competitions, including 14 in the Premier League.

Before making a permanent switch to Brugge, the forward undertook loan spells with Twente in the Netherlands and Fortuna Düsseldorf in Germany.

However, it was in the Belgian Pro League where he truly unlocked his potential.

Tzolis delivered a stellar campaign for Brugge, scoring 22 goals across all competitions.

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