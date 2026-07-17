'We have a duty' - Deschamps admits France don't want third-place playoff ahead of England clash

Deschamps has admitted his team did not want to play the World Cup third-place playoff but insists Les Bleus must defeat England

France head coach Didier Deschamps has admitted neither his players nor England are eager to contest the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place playoff but insists Les Bleus have a duty to finish the tournament on a high by securing the bronze medal.

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Didier Deschamps, France head coach || imago

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winners will face England in Miami on Saturday after both nations suffered heartbreaking defeats in the semi-finals.

France's hopes of reaching a third consecutive World Cup final ended with a loss to Spain, while England were beaten by defending champions Argentina.

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Saturday's encounter will also mark the final match of Deschamps' tenure as France manager, with the 57-year-old set to leave his role after the tournament following more than a decade in charge.

Deschamps: We have a duty to France

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, Deschamps acknowledged the lack of enthusiasm surrounding the third-place playoff but stressed the importance of representing France with pride.

"I have a duty for this game. It is not a friendly. It is a third-place playoff. The players, staff, and I have the duty to reach this last objective. It is less important than the final. England does not want to play this game, and neither do we. But here we are," Deschamps said.

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The veteran coach emphasised that his side must remain focused despite the disappointment of missing out on the World Cup final.

He added, "We have to set our eyes on that goal to be third and make this final goal a reality. We have this duty when wearing this jersey."

Deschamps also reflected on the emotional significance of what will be his final game in charge of the French national team.

He added, "In my head I know that it is my last match. I don't want anybody to cry. The end is near but life goes on."

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