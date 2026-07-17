“Don’t beat us 5-0 please” — Malawi’s Tabitha Chawinga begs Super Falcons ahead of WAFCON opener

The Super Falcons’ status as Africa’s undisputed queens was playfully acknowledged by Malawi captain Tabitha Chawinga, who jokingly pleaded with Asisat Oshoala not to unleash another rout when the reigning champions begin their WAFCON title defence.

Nigeria’s fearsome reputation in African women’s football has already become a talking point before a ball has even been kicked at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

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In a light-hearted exchange that has delighted fans across the continent, Malawi captain Tabitha Chawinga jokingly pleaded with Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala not to hand her country an embarrassing defeat when the two nations meet in their opening Group C fixture.

What happened?

During a pre-tournament panel featuring several African stars including Ghana's Cynthia Konlan and Egypt's Nadine Ghazi, Oshoala teased the Chawinga sisters ahead of the clash.

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“Calm sister, relax. You and Temwa need to calm down,” Oshoala said with a smile.

Malawi's Tabitha Chawinga | Instagram

Malawi's Temwa Chawinga | Instagram

“Super Falcons need to calm down. Don’t give us 5-0 please. 1-0 is enough.”

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The exchange quickly spread across social media, with fans praising the friendly banter between two of Africa’s biggest stars.

Watch the clip below.

Some hearty banter between @AsisatOshoala and Malawi’s @tabitha_tc11 ahead of their WAFCON opening day meeting



Oshoala: Calm Sister, relax. You and Temwa need to calm down



Chawinga: Super Falcons need to calm down. Don’t give us 5-0 please. 1-0 is enough😂😂



[🎥 @CAFwomen] pic.twitter.com/awrPmcix4Y — Raffia Sports (@RaffiaSports) July 17, 2026

Respect for Africa’s Queens

11-time African champions Super Falcons

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Behind the humour was a reminder of Nigeria’s extraordinary dominance on the continent.

The Super Falcons head into Morocco as the reigning WAFCON champions after reclaiming the trophy in 2025 and remain the most successful nation in the tournament’s history with 10 continental titles. They are now chasing an unprecedented 11th crown.

Malawi, meanwhile, will be hoping to spring one of the tournament’s biggest surprises by upsetting the defending champions.

A 10th WAFCON for Super Falcons.

With players such as Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga leading the line, the Scorchers possess genuine attacking quality, but Nigeria remain overwhelming favourites.

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However, the jokes will soon give way to serious competition.

When Nigeria and Malawi meet in their WAFCON opener, Oshoala and Chawinga will put friendship aside as the Super Falcons begin their quest to defend Africa’s biggest prize.

The Nigeria Super Falcons will kick off their WAFCON 2026 group-stage campaign on 28 July against Malawi.