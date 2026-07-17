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FIFA introduces Championship rings for 2026 World Cup winners

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 15:32 - 17 July 2026
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FIFA will award championship rings to every member of the 2026 FIFA World Cup-winning team.
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FIFA has announced a groundbreaking new tradition for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, confirming that every member of the tournament's winning team will receive a championship ring for the first time in the competition's history.

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Championship celebrations inspire the initiative in North America's biggest professional sports leagues, including the NBA, NFL, NHL, and MLB.

New tradition for World Champions

According to FIFA, the custom-made rings will be awarded to players and members of the victorious team's staff after the World Cup final.

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Each handcrafted ring will feature the FIFA World Cup trophy engraved on one side and the winning nation's official emblem on the other.

Every ring will also include a unique serial number to emphasise its authenticity and exclusivity.

Immediately after the final, the winning team's captain and head coach will receive temporary presentation rings during the on-field trophy ceremony before the permanent, custom-fitted versions are produced and delivered at a later date.

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In total, 30 championship rings will be allocated to the winning nation's players and staff.

Fans can also buy official rings

Beyond the winners' collection, FIFA has announced that supporters will also have the opportunity to own a piece of World Cup history.

A limited edition of 1,996 officially licensed championship rings will be produced for public sale to commemorate the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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However, FIFA has yet to reveal the retail price of the collectable items.

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