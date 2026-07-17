Laporta is frivolous — Atletico Madrid chief accuses Barcelona president of deceiving fans

Atletico Madrid chief Enrique Cerezo called out Barcelona's president after Julian Laporta's recent comment.

Atlético Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has publicly accused Barcelona counterpart Joan Laporta of playing media games regarding their pursuit of Julián Álvarez.

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The ongoing transfer saga surrounding the 26-year-old forward has created tension between the two LALIGA rivals.

Barcelona have had an initial €100 million bid rejected by Atlético, who insist the player is absolutely not for sale under any circumstances.

Álvarez pushes for a move

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The situation intensified during the 2026 FIFA World Cup when Álvarez publicly demanded a transfer request, stating his desire to fulfil his dream of playing for Barcelona.

"We're not going to dance to anyone's tune; we set the pace here," Laporta stated.

Cerezo shuts down Laporta's games

Despite the mounting external pressure, Cerezo maintains that Laporta is fully aware that a deal will not materialise.

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"I spoke to Laporta personally; I told him: Please, just let it go," Cerezo explained.

🚨🔴⚪️ Atlético CEO Gil: “I spoke to Laporta personally. I told him: Please, just let it go. We do not want to sell Julián Álvarez, and we are not going to sell him. Stop insisting”.



“But he keeps this situation alive because, in part, he enjoys it. He is frivolous and loves… pic.twitter.com/pYmW8ClCS6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2026

"We do not want to sell Julián Álvarez, and we are not going to sell him. Stop insisting."

The Atlético chief accused the Barcelona president of simply appeasing his fanbase through frivolous public comments.

"But he keeps this situation alive because, in part, he enjoys it," Cerezo added.

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"He is frivolous and loves maintaining this relationship with the fans and the media, but he knows perfectly well that Alvarez will NOT be playing for FC Barcelona next season."

Atlético hold all the leverage

Diego Simeone's side have consistently demonstrated their resolve to retain their prized asset this summer.

After Barcelona formalised their interest with a €100 million bid, Atlético also rejected a staggering €150 million bid from Real Madrid.

Since joining from Manchester City in 2024, Álvarez has been pivotal for Atlético, registering 49 goals in 106 appearances.

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