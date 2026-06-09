Stop stealing from us — Atletico fire back at Real Madrid after 'historic bid' for Julian Alvarez

Atletico Madrid responded to Real Madrid's unusual statement with sarcastic tweets.

Atlético Madrid released an incredibly sarcastic, multi-point public response mocking Real Madrid's unusual announcement regarding their failed €150 million transfer bid for forward Julián Álvarez.

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Immediately after Florentino Pérez’s newly reelected board published an unprecedented official statement broadcasting their rejected bid, the Metropolitano hierarchy struck back with a scathing, four-point social media comunicado.

Atletico’s statement

Atlético began by engaging in banter before correcting Real Madrid's suggestion that they appreciated the lucrative gesture, writing, "You must have confused education with gratitude, but to leave no doubt: we don't thank you for anything."

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The club then clarified that they "neither study nor consider any offer for Julián" before adding a sarcastic insult: "How could we not get along when you make us laugh even more than @FCBarcelona_es does?"

Atlético followed up with a subsequent statement that targeted Real Madrid’s youth recruitment tactics, sarcastically stating, 'Taking advantage of the good relationship with your new president, let's see if you stop 'stealing' players from our academy.' Thanks a lot, @realmadrid!"

Comunicado oficial con nuestras aclaraciones sobre el comunicado oficial de nuestros vecinos @realmadrid:

1. Se os cortó el vídeo del Papa donde decía que también era del Atleti.

2. Habréis confundido la educación con agradecimiento, pero para que no haya dudas: no os agradecemos… — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) June 9, 2026

Atlético's social media mudslinging mirrors a similar social media crash-out they exhibited just weeks prior when responding to a €100 million pursuit from Barcelona.