Cristiano Ronaldo lands first acting role in new football drama

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is stepping into the world of scripted entertainment alongside Damian Lewis and filmmaker Matthew Vaughn in the new football drama Day 1s.

Cristiano Ronaldo is heading into a new arena, and this time, there is no football match to win.

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The Portuguese superstar is set to make his scripted television debut with Day 1s, a new drama series being developed through UR•Marv Studios, the production company he launched with acclaimed filmmaker Matthew Vaughn.

Ronaldo set for acting debut

Portugal legend Ronaldo || imago

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According to Deadline, Ronaldo will serve as an executive producer on the project and is also expected to appear on screen, marking a major new chapter in his expanding career away from professional football.

The series is currently filming in London.

The project centres on a fictional British football agent named Stanley Dalton, who will be played by actor Damian Lewis, known for roles in Band of Brothers, Homeland and Billions.

Rather than telling Ronaldo’s own story, Day 1s will explore the world behind football’s biggest transfers such as the negotiations, relationships and power struggles that take place away from the pitch.

The original idea reportedly came from football agent Darren Dein, who is also attached to the production as an executive producer.

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Dein is known for representing former Arsenal and France star Thierry Henry, who is also expected to appear in the series.

British rapper Dave is also among the names linked to the cast, alongside newcomer Carlotta Banat.

Ronaldo expanding billionaire empire into scripted entertainment

Portugal's all-time leading goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo | IMAGO

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The series represents another expansion of Ronaldo’s ambitions in the entertainment industry.

UR•Marv Studios is a joint venture between the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and Vaughn, the filmmaker behind the Kingsman franchise as well as X-Men: First Class and Kick-Ass.

The company has already completed two sports-focused films, with Day 1s set to become its first television series.

The move also comes as Ronaldo enters the later stages of his playing career.

The 41-year-old billionaire remains contracted to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr through 2027, meaning his television debut is not necessarily a sign that he is immediately retiring from football.

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Instead, Day 1s appears to be part of a broader strategy to build Ronaldo’s career as a global businessman and entertainment figure while he remains one of the most recognisable athletes in the world.