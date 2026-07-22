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2026 FIFA World Cup - Cristiano Ronaldo likes IG post labelling FIFA corrupt

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:26 - 22 July 2026
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Cristiano Ronaldo likes IG post labelling FIFA corrupt
Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly 'liked' an Instagram post that described FIFA as "corrupt" and "mafia-like" in the wake of the recent World Cup final.
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The Portuguese superstar participated in what was his last World Cup, where his team was eliminated in the round of 16 by eventual champions Spain. 

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In stark contrast, Ronaldo's long-time rival, Lionel Messi, guided Argentina to the final, four years after their previous triumph in Qatar.

However, they lost 1-0 to Spain in extra time after a hard-fought battle by both teams in 90 minutes.

Ronaldo likes posts

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Argentina's path to the final was not without controversy, as many felt like FIFA rigged the World Cup for Argentina 

Some observers suggested the South American side benefited from several favourable refereeing decisions throughout the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal || Imago
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal || Imago

This sentiment was echoed by Spanish journalists Pilar Rodrigues Losantos and Ruben Amon, who were featured in a video discussing the matter. 

In the clip, FIFA was branded "one of the most corrupt institutions on the planet" and described as an "abject, mafia-like, and shameful organisation". 

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Ronaldo's official Instagram account appeared to have 'liked' this video, sparking a massive reaction on social media.

With the World Cup now over, Ronaldo will return to Al Nassr for the new season as they look to defend their league title.

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