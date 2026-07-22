Italy confirms Guardiola talks as search for new Coach continues
The Italian Football Federation has confirmed it has held discussions with legendary manager Pep Guardiola over the vacant head coach position.
However, officials admit there is no guarantee the move will materialise.
Italy is searching for a new manager after another disappointing chapter in the nation's history, having failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for a third consecutive tournament.
Federation confirms Guardiola contact
Italian football chief Giovanni Malago disclosed that the federation has opened communication with Guardiola as part of its search for a new national team coach.
In an interview with Cronache di Spogliatoio (Dressing Room Chronicles), Malago acknowledged that while appointing the former Manchester City manager would require an exceptional financial commitment, discussions have already taken place.
"Yes, and that is the exception for obvious reasons. I won't go into detail here, but it's not sure that this will come about. However, I still believe it was the right thing to do. It was important to open a dialogue and keep it alive," Malago said.
Guardiola among Italy's dream targets
Guardiola recently brought an end to a trophy-laden spell at Manchester City, where he established one of the most dominant teams in English football.
During his decade at the Etihad Stadium, the Spaniard won six Premier League titles, a UEFA Champions League crown, and numerous domestic trophies.
The 55-year-old also has previous experience in Italian football, having played for Brescia and AS Roma between 2001 and 2003.