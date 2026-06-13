Carrick reminds me of Guardiola – Man United icon throws weight behind new manager

A Champions League winner with Manchester United has compared the signing of Michael Carrick to Pep Guardiola at Barcelona

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has thrown his full support behind the permanent appointment of Michael Carrick, drawing a bold parallel between the new Old Trafford boss and iconic manager Pep Guardiola.

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Sheringham dismissed critics questioning the appointment, insisting that Carrick has fully earned his opportunity to restore the club's fortunes.

Carrick Credited With Man United Turnaround

Carrick, 44, initially took the reins as interim head coach in January 2026 following the dismissal of Rúben Amorim.

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He quickly orchestrated a stunning tactical transformation at Carrington, guiding the Red Devils to eleven victories from sixteen matches.

The brilliant run lifted Manchester United to a third-place finish in the Premier League, mathematically confirming a return to the UEFA Champions League.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe rewarded this interim masterclass by handing the multi-time Premier League-winning midfielder a permanent two-year contract, keeping him at the club until June 2028.

Drawing the Guardiola Blueprint

Speaking to BoyleSports, Sheringham strongly defended the club's decision against pundits who worry that Carrick's early success might just be a brief "interim bounce," similar to Ole Gunnar Solskjær's initial tenure.

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"All this talk that it might all just end up like it did under Ole Gunnar Solskjær... that's a load of bollocks," Sheringham stated bluntly. "You've got to give Carrick a chance because he's earned it. I look at Michael Carrick's journey to becoming Manchester United manager and it reminds me of how Pep Guardiola got his big break at Barcelona."

Sheringham added, "I look at Michael Carrick in the Manchester United job and I think about Pep Guardiola at Barcelona. He came out of nowhere, didn't he? And he did very well for Barcelona. Who's to say Carrick can't do the same? He's had that experience at Middlesbrough. Give him the job."