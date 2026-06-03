Mainoo thanks Carrick for World Cup spot after securing England call-up
Manchester United recently confirmed Carrick as their permanent manager on a contract extending to 2028, following a highly successful interim period after Ruben Amorim's departure.
The English manager led the team to a third-place finish and qualified them for the UEFA Champions League.
Following his appointment, Mainoo revealed the players were eager for the former club captain to get the job full-time.
Mainoo heaps praise on Carrick
The young star admitted he is "very grateful" for the faith Carrick showed in him, which proved pivotal after a difficult period under the previous management.
Speaking from England's training camp in Florida, Mainoo told talkSPORT, "We were very happy with it, obviously, we were behind the manager from the start.
“So many great performances under him, and I love the way he coaches and manages me personally in the team as well.
“I think everyone in the squad can agree with that, so when he officially got the job, we were all so happy."
Just a few months ago, the 21-year-old's place in Thomas Tuchel's World Cup plans seemed uncertain.
Mainoo had been sidelined under former manager Amorim, failing to make a single Premier League start and reportedly considering his future at the club.
However, his career trajectory shifted dramatically upon Carrick's arrival in January. Reflecting on the manager's influence on his selection for the national team, Mainoo added, "Definitely, and I told him that I was very grateful.
“Because if he hadn't put me on the pitch, then I wouldn't have been here so, I'm always grateful to him for that."
Under Carrick, the midfielder became a key player, appearing in all but one of the final 17 league games of the season.