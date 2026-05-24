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The biggest thing - Michael Carrick on Manchester United transfer rebuild

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:08 - 24 May 2026
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Carrick admitted a huge task ahead as Manchester United prepares a major squad overhaul
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Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has acknowledged the enormous challenge awaiting him in the summer transfer window as he begins preparations for a major squad rebuild at Old Trafford.

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Carrick was officially confirmed as United’s permanent manager on Friday after guiding the club back into the UEFA Champions League.

The former midfielder is expected to oversee major changes, with experienced stars such as Marcus Rashford and Casemiro reportedly among the players who could leave the club this summer.

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Carrick on Manchester United transfer rebuild

Speaking about the upcoming transfer window, Carrick admitted the pressure surrounding recruitment at top clubs has become unavoidable in modern football.

“I think the beauty of the next transfer window for everybody, is always the biggest thing in the world, and the most important transfer window of all time for every club,” Carrick said.

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He added, “That’s just the nature of how it’s been created, to be honest.”

Despite the intense focus on transfers, Carrick stressed that Manchester United’s objective remains long-term improvement rather than short-term panic.

“As a football club, you want to keep moving forward. We certainly do.

“It’s acknowledged we’re at this stage and there’s obviously work to do. I know it’s quite obvious, certain players are leaving, that there’s a bit of work to do,” he explained.

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The United boss also insisted that while the upcoming window is important, it should be viewed as part of a broader rebuilding process.

“It’s not any more important, this one, than the last one; it’s what’s ahead of us as a football club to try and make the most of,” he added.

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