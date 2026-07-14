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‘Why Didn’t Victor Osimhen Marry a Nigerian Woman?’ Viral Question Sparks Heated Debate on Social Media

David Ben
David Ben 12:57 - 14 July 2026
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‘Why Didn’t Victor Osimhen Marry a Nigerian Woman?’ Viral Question Sparks Heated Debate on Social Media
Photo Credits: IMAGO, Instagram
The Super Eagles striker’s relationship became an unlikely talking point after a single post ignited mixed reactions on X.
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Super Eagles of Nigeria star Victor Osimhen found himself trending on Nigerian X after a verified user asked a seemingly simple question that quickly snowballed into a heated online debate.

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Victor Osimhen | Imago
Victor Osimhen | Imago

The post shared on Monday, July 13, attracted thousands of views within hours, with users offering everything from humorous takes to sweeping generalisations about Nigerian women.

Influencer @YKoluwaseun9 shared a beautiful family photo of Osimhen alongside his partner Stefanie and daughter Hailey, quizzing: "Why didn't Victor Osimhen marry a Nigerian woman?"

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Nigerians split over the debate

Victor Osimhen and his girlfriend Stefanie Kim Ladewig || Instagram

What followed was a flood of quote posts, with many users joking that marrying a Nigerian woman would mean taking on financial responsibilities for her extended family, while others pushed back against the stereotypes and argued that love has nothing to do with nationality.

One viral response read, "Someone said “Nigerian women need help not love”

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Another quoted the viral post with, "He didn’t, because he prefers to marry a non-Nigerian. Successful men often marry the kind of women they actually prefer to marry."

One other quote read, "Once you marry a Nigerian woman as a superstar you'll automatically inherit all the bills of all her siblings, parents, uncles down to her second cousins."

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Another offered a strong opinion on Nigerian women, writing: "I speak for every guy out there when I say, nobody will marry a Nigerian woman if they had the money and time to explore else where."

And the debate continued.

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The conversation shifted with more hilarious responses as Nigerian men did not hold back.

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Is Victor Osimhen married?

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Victor Osimhen led to Galatasary's 25th Super Lig title with his girlfriend Stefanie Kim Ladewig and his daughter Hailey True

No. Victor Osimhen is not married as of the time of this publication.

The Galatasaray striker loves to keep details of his relationship private.

Stefanie Ladewig is Victor Osimhen's girlfriend | Instagram

Despite the online speculation, there is no new development in Osimhen’s love life.

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The Super Eagles striker has been in a long-term relationship with German influencer of Cameroonian descent Stefanie Ladewig, and the couple share a daughter together, Hailey True Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray | IMAGO
Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray | IMAGO
Stefanie Kim Ladewig | Credit: Instagram
Stefanie Kim Ladewig | Credit: Instagram

Osimhen has consistently kept his private life away from the public spotlight, with the viral discussion stemming solely from social media reactions rather than any change in his relationship status.

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