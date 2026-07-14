Love wins? Vinicius Jr and Virginia Fonseca spark reconciliation rumours with viral holiday photo after World Cup split
Just two months after announcing the end of their high-profile romance, Vinícius Júnior and Virginia Fonseca appear to have given love another chance.
While neither has publicly confirmed they are back together, Brazilian entertainment outlets report that the couple have rekindled their relationship after weeks of quietly rebuilding their bond.
The apparent reunion marks another dramatic twist in what has become one of Brazil’s most closely followed celebrity relationships.
What happened?
Virginia had publicly announced their breakup in May, writing that some issues had become “non-negotiable” and that she preferred “to close with affection” rather than remain in a relationship that no longer made sense.
The announcement came only a day after she had attended Real Madrid’s victory over Real Oviedo at the Santiago Bernabéu to support Vinícius, leaving fans stunned by how quickly events unfolded.
Only days before the split, Vinícius had also posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to the influencer, calling her “my love” and describing the 27-year-old mother of three as a “wonderful mother” and an exceptional businesswoman.
The breakup itself followed months of turbulence. Before they officially became a couple, Vinícius publicly apologised to Virginia after allegations surfaced that he had exchanged messages with another woman during the early stages of their romance.
Despite the controversy, the pair later made their relationship official and dated publicly for around eight months, although Brazilian media reported they had been seeing each other privately for several months beforehand.
Reconciliation rumours emerged amid Brazil's World Cup run
Since announcing their separation, however, signs of a possible reconciliation have continued to emerge.
During the World Cup, Virginia openly celebrated Vinícius’ performances for Brazil, while the pair continued to interact indirectly on social media.
Now, according to reports from Brazilian outlets Metrópoles and Portal LeoDias, the relationship has quietly resumed after the World Cup.
The speculation gathered fresh momentum when a holiday photograph of the pair together began circulating online, convincing many fans that the couple are no longer trying to hide their renewed romance.
The pair were spotted partying in Sardinia, Italy, where Vini celebrated his 26th birthday on Sunday, July 12.
Vinicius and Virginia reportedly gathered a select group of close friends for an exclusive trip aboard a luxury yacht.
Neither Vinícius nor Virginia has officially confirmed they are back together.
However, the latest reports suggest they have chosen to move forward privately after months of public scrutiny, bringing an end to one of Brazilian football’s most dramatic relationship sagas, at least for now.