Love wins? Vinicius Jr and Virginia Fonseca spark reconciliation rumours with viral holiday photo after World Cup split

The Real Madrid star and the Brazilian influencer have set social media ablaze after a viral holiday photo emerged showing the pair together, reigniting speculation that they have reconciled following Brazil’s World Cup campaign.

Just two months after announcing the end of their high-profile romance, Vinícius Júnior and Virginia Fonseca appear to have given love another chance.

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While neither has publicly confirmed they are back together, Brazilian entertainment outlets report that the couple have rekindled their relationship after weeks of quietly rebuilding their bond.

Vinicius and Virginia Fonseca |Instagram

The apparent reunion marks another dramatic twist in what has become one of Brazil’s most closely followed celebrity relationships.

What happened?

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Virginia had publicly announced their breakup in May, writing that some issues had become “non-negotiable” and that she preferred “to close with affection” rather than remain in a relationship that no longer made sense.

Vinicius Jr at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

Virginia Fonseca is Brazil's biggest influencer

The announcement came only a day after she had attended Real Madrid’s victory over Real Oviedo at the Santiago Bernabéu to support Vinícius, leaving fans stunned by how quickly events unfolded.

Only days before the split, Vinícius had also posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to the influencer, calling her “my love” and describing the 27-year-old mother of three as a “wonderful mother” and an exceptional businesswoman.

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Vinicius Jr and Virginia Fonseca | Instagram

The breakup itself followed months of turbulence. Before they officially became a couple, Vinícius publicly apologised to Virginia after allegations surfaced that he had exchanged messages with another woman during the early stages of their romance.

Vinicius and Virginia Fonseca |Instagram

Despite the controversy, the pair later made their relationship official and dated publicly for around eight months, although Brazilian media reported they had been seeing each other privately for several months beforehand.

Reconciliation rumours emerged amid Brazil's World Cup run

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Since announcing their separation, however, signs of a possible reconciliation have continued to emerge.

Vinicius and his girlfriend Virginia Fonseca |Instagram

During the World Cup, Virginia openly celebrated Vinícius’ performances for Brazil, while the pair continued to interact indirectly on social media.

Virginia travelled to cheer on Vinicius at the World Cup

Now, according to reports from Brazilian outlets Metrópoles and Portal LeoDias, the relationship has quietly resumed after the World Cup.

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Vinicius and Virginia Fonseca |Instagram

The speculation gathered fresh momentum when a holiday photograph of the pair together began circulating online, convincing many fans that the couple are no longer trying to hide their renewed romance.

The pair were spotted partying in Sardinia, Italy, where Vini celebrated his 26th birthday on Sunday, July 12.

Vinicius and Virginia reportedly gathered a select group of close friends for an exclusive trip aboard a luxury yacht.

The speculation gathered fresh momentum when a holiday photograph of the pair together began circulating online

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Neither Vinícius nor Virginia has officially confirmed they are back together.