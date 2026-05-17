Vinicius Jr's ex-girlfriend Virginia Fonseca REMOVED from World Cup mural following breakup

The Brazilian influencer confirmed her split from the Real Madrid star last week.

The fallout from the breakup between Vinícius Júnior and Virginia Fonseca has now spilled from social media onto the streets of Brazil after the influencer was removed from a giant World Cup-themed mural just days after confirming the end of their relationship.

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According to Brazilian outlet Leo Dias, Virginia’s image was painted over in Pouso Alegre, Minas Gerais, where artist Diego Miranda had created a massive football-inspired street mural dedicated to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Vinicius and his ex-girlfriend Virginia Fonseca |Instagram

The artwork originally featured the Real Madrid and Brazil superstar alongside Virginia during the height of their romance, but following the public announcement of their split, the influencer was removed from the piece entirely.

What happened?

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Videos circulating online showed Miranda repainting the mural and erasing Virginia’s face while leaving Vinícius front and centre as the main attraction of the artwork.

Virginia Fonseca | Instagram

The mural had become one of the standout attractions in the neighbourhood after residents transformed the street into a football-themed corridor ahead of the World Cup.

Após se separar do influenciador Vinícius Jr a imagem da blogueira Virgínia está sendo apagada do mural da Copa do Mundo. Atitude correta ou machismo? Deixe sua opinião nos comentários. pic.twitter.com/ntZPNlNsGK — Joaquin Teixeira (@JoaquinTeixeira) May 17, 2026

The artist reportedly decided to remove Virginia after the breakup announcement exploded across Brazilian social media, with some reports claiming he even launched an online poll asking followers whether she should remain beside Vinícius in the artwork. The majority allegedly voted for her removal.

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The breakup

On Friday, May 15, Virginia stunned followers by confirming the relationship was over just hours after attending Real Madrid 2-0 LaLiga victory against Real Oviedo at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius Jr and his ex-girlfriend Virginia Fonseca | Instagram

“I will always allow myself to live. Living something real, without fear, without calculations and without stopping who I am,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement.

“While we were together, I devoted myself a lot, as I dedicate myself to everything I intend to do in my life.”

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In what many interpreted as a subtle reference to the controversies that repeatedly surrounded the romance, the influencer continued: “Throughout my life, I’ve learned never to negotiate what, in my opinion, is non-negotiable.”

Vinicius and his ex-girlfriend Virginia Fonseca |Instagram

“So when something doesn’t make sense, I’d rather have the maturity to close with affection than remain for it.” Virginia then directly confirmed the breakup by writing: “Today, we choose to respect each other’s way. I cheer a lot for Vinícius’ happiness and success, and all of that with lots of affection.”

Real Madrid star Vinicius | IMAGO

Virginia Fonseca | Instagram

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The relationship between the pair had attracted enormous attention from the moment it became public. Although Vinícius and Virginia officially dated for roughly eight months, Brazilian media had linked them romantically for months before they formally confirmed the relationship in October 2025.