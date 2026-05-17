Arsenal set asking price for Brazilian forward

Arsenal are reportedly willing to sell Gabriel Jesus for £30 million this summer.

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to part ways with Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus this summer, with the club placing a £30 million valuation on the forward ahead of the transfer window.

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The former Manchester City star has attracted interest from Italian heavyweights AC Milan and Juventus, both of whom are reportedly monitoring his situation closely.

According to reports from CaughtOffside, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would be willing to sanction a sale if the club’s valuation is met.

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Reduced role at Arsenal

Jesus has struggled for regular playing time this season following a difficult period affected by injuries.

A serious ACL injury disrupted much of his campaign and limited his ability to regain momentum in Arsenal’s attacking setup.

The 29-year-old has made only two starts in 13 Premier League appearances this season, often being used as a substitute as Arsenal pushed for success domestically and in Europe.

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Despite his reduced role, Jesus still possesses experience at the highest level, having won multiple major honours during his time at Manchester City before joining Arsenal in 2022.

Italian clubs monitoring situation

Both AC Milan and Juventus are reportedly exploring attacking reinforcements and view Jesus as a player capable of adding experience and tactical intelligence to their squads.

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Juventus continue to rebuild after inconsistent domestic campaigns, while Milan is seeking greater depth and attacking quality as they aim to compete for major honours again.

Arsenal, meanwhile, may see this summer as an ideal opportunity to secure a transfer fee while Jesus still has considerable value in the market.