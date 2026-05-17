Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Akor Adams' streak ends as as Vinicius' goal keeps Los Nervionenses in relegation battle

Real Madrid beat Sevilla, keeping Akor Adams' club still at risk of relegation.

Akor Adams failed to get on the scoresheet after scoring in consecutive matches, as Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against a desperate Sevilla side, thanks to a solitary first-half strike from Vinícius Júnior to claim all three points.

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With the LALIGA title already captured by Barcelona, Álvaro Arbeloa’s Real Madrid squad arrived in Andalusia simply looking to finish the season strongly.

They did exactly that, executing a disciplined, professional away performance that leaves Sevilla, who are still fighting to avoid the drop, glancing nervously over their shoulders heading into the final week of the season.

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Key Match Details

Sevilla, acutely aware that they still needed points to mathematically guarantee their top-flight survival, pushed hard. However, Real Madrid's defensive organisation and a spectacular goalkeeping performance ultimately prevailed.

Los Blancos drew first blood early. Vinícius Júnior found a pocket of space and delivered a clinical finish to put the visitors up 1-0, notching a crucial goal that would ultimately decide the tie.

The visitors thought they had doubled their advantage and put the game to bed when Kylian Mbappé successfully rounded the keeper and fired the ball into the net in the 75th minute.

However, the strike was immediately ruled out for offside, as the French forward had made his run just a fraction too early.

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Sevilla applied significant late pressure in search of an equaliser, but they found an immovable object in Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian shot-stopper made six crucial saves throughout the evening, including a spectacular, match-winning intervention in the 93rd minute to tip a shot from Kike Salas over the crossbar.

The home side threw everything forward in the dying moments. Chidera Ejuke caused massive problems with his twisting and turning in the penalty area, forcing a late corner, while Isaac Romero managed a tame shot that was easily gathered by Courtois.

For Real Madrid, the 1-0 win provides a solid performance to end their road campaign on a high note. For Sevilla, the defeat extends their agonising wait for guaranteed safety.