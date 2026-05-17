He is ready to take over — Man City agree deal with Pep Guardiola's replacement

Manchester City are reportedly set to announce their new manager for the 2026-27 season, with Pep Guardiola set to depart.

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Enzo Maresca to become Pep Guardiola’s replacement, should the Spanish coach depart at the end of the season.

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According to Italian transfer expert Nicolò Schira, Maresca has an agreement in principle with the Premier League club for a contract until 2028, with the option of a further year until 2029.

Enzo Maresca and Moises Caicedo || Image credit: Imago

In a post on X, Schira wrote: “Enzo Maresca is still waiting for Pep Guardiola’s final decision.

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Enzo #Maresca is still waiting for Pep #Guardiola’s final decision. If Guardiola leaves #ManchesterCity at the end of the season, Maresca will be the replacement on #MCFC’s bench. #transfers https://t.co/ryDTXnUkBw — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 12, 2026

"If Guardiola leaves Manchester City at the end of the season, Maresca will be the replacement on MCFC’s bench.”

City have identified the former Chelsea and Leicester manager as their top choice to take over should Guardiola decide to leave after this season.

The 45-year-old Italian has impressed many with his tactical approach and man-management since stepping into senior management.

Should he depart, Guardiola will leave having overseen a period of utter dominance at Manchester City.

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