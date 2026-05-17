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Very special - Former Arsenal defender tipped Man City star for Ballon d'Or

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 19:05 - 17 May 2026
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Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has tipped Rayan Cherki to win the Ballon d'Or in the future.
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Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has tipped rising French star Rayan Cherki to become a future Ballon d'Or winner.

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The former France international described the Lyon playmaker as a rare talent with exceptional technical ability and creativity capable of captivating football fans around the world.

Former Arsenal defender tipped Man City star for Ballon d'Or

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Speaking in an interview with Oddschecker, Sagna explained why he believes Cherki possesses the qualities needed to eventually become one of football’s biggest superstars.

“Cherki is special. You can tell by the way he plays that he is a showman and he is entertaining the whole crowd,” Sagna said.

Sagna went further by comparing Cherki’s style to that of classic Brazilian footballers known for flair and improvisation.

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According to the former defender, the Frenchman’s background in street football has shaped the fearless and expressive way he approaches the game.

“You can see he is from the street by the way he plays. He reminds me of the Brazilian players with the ability to dribble, play and have a good touch,” Sagna added.

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