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“Flyest WNBA player ever!” — Angel Reese sparks reactions with glam tunnel fit ahead of Atlanta home debut

David Ben
David Ben 17:55 - 17 May 2026
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The two-time WNBA All-Star brought major fashion energy to the tunnel ahead of Sunday's game.
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Angel Reese turned heads once again as she arrived in style for her first home game with the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena.

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The two-time WNBA All-Star brought major fashion energy to the tunnel ahead of the matchup against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, earning widespread praise as one of the league’s biggest style icons.

The WNBA official account captured Reese’s arrival, captioning it “Different type of drip ,” showcasing the forward’s confident strut and impeccable pre-game look.

The internet reacts

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Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese | IMAGO

Following the post, fans quickly crowned her the “flyest WNBA player ever,” flooding social media with compliments on her glam presentation.

Reese’s tunnel walks are must-see moments, and today’s fit did not disappoint.

One user quoted the official WNBA post on X with: “Defo the flyest wnba player hands down”

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Another user commented, “Real aura too You either have it or not and she does”

Other fans dubbed her the “ATL Barbie".

The bigger picture

Angel Reese is one of the most stylish WNBA players | Instagram

Reese has consistently used the tunnel as her runway since entering the league, often blending high fashion with personal flair. Her arrival fits have become a talking point, boosting the league’s visibility and appeal.

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Reese, who joined the Dream via trade in the off-season, has quickly become a focal point both on and off the court.

Angel Reese| Instagram
Angel Reese| Instagram

Her home debut comes on the heels of a strong start to the 2026 season, including a standout performance in her regular-season Atlanta debut where she recorded a double-double and delivered a game-saving block.

Today’s sold-out crowd at State Farm Arena, the latest in the franchise’s ongoing historic sellout streak of 45+ games, underscores the massive buzz Reese has helped generate in Atlanta.

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