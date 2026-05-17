'If you need a trophy, call me' - Kelechi Iheanacho sends message to Super Eagles Coach Chelle

Kelechi Iheanacho urged Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle to contact him after helping Celtic win the Scottish Premiership title.

Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho has sparked reactions on social media after sending a playful message to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle following Celtic’s Scottish Premiership title-winning campaign.

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The former Manchester City striker made the lighthearted remark shortly after helping Celtic secure another league crown with a 3-1 comeback victory over Heart of Midlothian on the final day of the season at Celtic Park.

Although Iheanacho started the match on the bench, he made a strong impact after coming on at halftime as Celtic turned the game around in front of their home supporters.

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Iheanacho’s message to Eric Chelle

Following the title celebrations, Iheanacho took to social media with a humorous message that many fans interpreted as a subtle reminder to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of Nigeria’s international assignments.

The striker jokingly suggested that any coach looking to win trophies should not hesitate to contact him, and thanked God for his successful season.

"If you need a trophy, call me. What a dramatic season Most High God has done it," he wrote.

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If you need a trophy 🏆 call me.

What a dramatic season

MostHighGod has done it 🙏🏽

💚🍀 pic.twitter.com/gRRX19CX95 — Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) May 16, 2026

The timing of the post immediately drew attention because Nigeria is preparing for the 2026 Unity Cup tournament in London later this month.

Despite facing competition for places throughout the campaign, Iheanacho still managed to contribute significantly to Celtic across all competitions.

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