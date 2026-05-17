Advertisement

'If you need a trophy, call me' - Kelechi Iheanacho sends message to Super Eagles Coach Chelle

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:03 - 17 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Kelechi Iheanacho urged Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle to contact him after helping Celtic win the Scottish Premiership title.
Advertisement

Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho has sparked reactions on social media after sending a playful message to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle following Celtic’s Scottish Premiership title-winning campaign.

Advertisement

The former Manchester City striker made the lighthearted remark shortly after helping Celtic secure another league crown with a 3-1 comeback victory over Heart of Midlothian on the final day of the season at Celtic Park.

Although Iheanacho started the match on the bench, he made a strong impact after coming on at halftime as Celtic turned the game around in front of their home supporters.

Advertisement

Iheanacho’s message to Eric Chelle

Following the title celebrations, Iheanacho took to social media with a humorous message that many fans interpreted as a subtle reminder to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of Nigeria’s international assignments.

The striker jokingly suggested that any coach looking to win trophies should not hesitate to contact him, and thanked God for his successful season.

"If you need a trophy, call me. What a dramatic season Most High God has done it," he wrote.

Advertisement

The timing of the post immediately drew attention because Nigeria is preparing for the 2026 Unity Cup tournament in London later this month.

The competition, which will take place at The Valley in Charlton, features Nigeria alongside Jamaica, Zimbabwe, and India.

Despite facing competition for places throughout the campaign, Iheanacho still managed to contribute significantly to Celtic across all competitions.

Advertisement

The Nigerian forward finished the season with eight goals and one assist in 23 appearances, playing an important squad role during the club’s successful title run.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
“Flyest WNBA player ever!” — Angel Reese sparks reactions with glam tunnel fit ahead of Atlanta home debut
Lifestyle
17.05.2026
“Flyest WNBA player ever!” — Angel Reese sparks reactions with glam tunnel fit ahead of Atlanta home debut
They love him — Ancelotti admits Brazil players pressure him to call Neymar for World Cup
Football
17.05.2026
They love him — Ancelotti admits Brazil players pressure him to call Neymar for World Cup
Iwobi's return fails to boost Fulham
Football
17.05.2026
Iwobi's return fails to boost Fulham as Wolves dent Cottagers' chances of qualifying for Europe
'If you need a trophy, call me' - Kelechi Iheanacho sends message to Super Eagles Coach Chelle
Super Eagles
17.05.2026
'If you need a trophy, call me' - Kelechi Iheanacho sends message to Super Eagles Coach Chelle
Victor Osimhen: I won't accept that — Galatasaray president fires shot at Barcelona
Football
17.05.2026
Victor Osimhen: I won't accept that — Galatasaray president fires shot at Barcelona
Man United fans react as Casemiro and his wife bid 'emotional' goodbye to Old Trafford
Football
17.05.2026
Man United fans react as Casemiro and his wife bid 'emotional' goodbye to Old Trafford