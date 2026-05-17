Advertisement

Victor Osimhen: I won't accept that — Galatasaray president fires shot at Barcelona

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 16:50 - 17 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Galatasaray president Dursun Özbek addressed their valuation of Victor Osimhen.
Advertisement

Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek has rubbished the notion of selling star striker Victor Osimhen for €100 million, decisively shutting down widespread reports that Barcelona had earmarked that figure to secure the Nigerian international

Advertisement

What Ozbek said

Speaking during the club's celebrations for their recently clinched Süper Lig title, Özbek stressed how highly they value the Nigerian international, rejecting the idea of selling him for €100 million.

"How much would Osimhen be worth if we put him up for sale now? I wouldn't sell him for 100 million; why would I?" he said, per Sabah. "Osimhen encouraged us. He did his part, both in terms of prestige and benefit. It's a good thing we signed him."

Advertisement

This stance underscores the profound love and immense appreciation Osimhen has rapidly garnered in Turkey, where he just wrapped up a magnificent campaign featuring 22 goals and eight assists across 33 appearances in all competitions. 

Victor Osimhen celebrating| Imago
Victor Osimhen celebrating| Imago

Realising the sheer difficulty of prying the 27-year-old away from Galatasaray, Barcelona appears to have already got the clear message, having swiftly pivoted their transfer focus to actively pursue Chelsea forward João Pedro instead.

The unshakable Galatasaray resolve

The Galatasaray boardroom's unified refusal to entertain a transfer in the region of €100 million is further reinforced by even more staggering internal valuations of the Super Eagles star. 

Advertisement

The club's vice president, Abdullah Kavukçu, recently made an incredibly bold claim regarding the striker's future, declaring that he personally wouldn't even consider sanctioning a sale for €150 million, though he acknowledged the ultimate decision rests with Özbek and the board of directors. 

Facing such an astronomical financial barrier and an unshakeable club hierarchy determined to protect their biggest investment, suitor clubs are finding negotiations difficult.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
“Flyest WNBA player ever!” — Angel Reese sparks reactions with glam tunnel fit ahead of Atlanta home debut
Lifestyle
17.05.2026
“Flyest WNBA player ever!” — Angel Reese sparks reactions with glam tunnel fit ahead of Atlanta home debut
They love him — Ancelotti admits Brazil players pressure him to call Neymar for World Cup
Football
17.05.2026
They love him — Ancelotti admits Brazil players pressure him to call Neymar for World Cup
Iwobi's return fails to boost Fulham
Football
17.05.2026
Iwobi's return fails to boost Fulham as Wolves dent Cottagers' chances of qualifying for Europe
'If you need a trophy, call me' - Kelechi Iheanacho sends message to Super Eagles Coach Chelle
Super Eagles
17.05.2026
'If you need a trophy, call me' - Kelechi Iheanacho sends message to Super Eagles Coach Chelle
Victor Osimhen: I won't accept that — Galatasaray president fires shot at Barcelona
Football
17.05.2026
Victor Osimhen: I won't accept that — Galatasaray president fires shot at Barcelona
Man United fans react as Casemiro and his wife bid 'emotional' goodbye to Old Trafford
Football
17.05.2026
Man United fans react as Casemiro and his wife bid 'emotional' goodbye to Old Trafford