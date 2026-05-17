Victor Osimhen: I won't accept that — Galatasaray president fires shot at Barcelona
Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek has rubbished the notion of selling star striker Victor Osimhen for €100 million, decisively shutting down widespread reports that Barcelona had earmarked that figure to secure the Nigerian international.
What Ozbek said
Speaking during the club's celebrations for their recently clinched Süper Lig title, Özbek stressed how highly they value the Nigerian international, rejecting the idea of selling him for €100 million.
"How much would Osimhen be worth if we put him up for sale now? I wouldn't sell him for 100 million; why would I?" he said, per Sabah. "Osimhen encouraged us. He did his part, both in terms of prestige and benefit. It's a good thing we signed him."
This stance underscores the profound love and immense appreciation Osimhen has rapidly garnered in Turkey, where he just wrapped up a magnificent campaign featuring 22 goals and eight assists across 33 appearances in all competitions.
Realising the sheer difficulty of prying the 27-year-old away from Galatasaray, Barcelona appears to have already got the clear message, having swiftly pivoted their transfer focus to actively pursue Chelsea forward João Pedro instead.
The unshakable Galatasaray resolve
The Galatasaray boardroom's unified refusal to entertain a transfer in the region of €100 million is further reinforced by even more staggering internal valuations of the Super Eagles star.
The club's vice president, Abdullah Kavukçu, recently made an incredibly bold claim regarding the striker's future, declaring that he personally wouldn't even consider sanctioning a sale for €150 million, though he acknowledged the ultimate decision rests with Özbek and the board of directors.
Facing such an astronomical financial barrier and an unshakeable club hierarchy determined to protect their biggest investment, suitor clubs are finding negotiations difficult.