Iwobi's return fails to boost Fulham as Wolves dent Cottagers' chances of qualifying for Europe

Fulham were held to a draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon at the Molineux Stadium.

The Cottagers head into the game following back-to-back losses against Arsenal and Bournemouth in the Premier League.

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With two games left to play, they needed a win to boost their chances of qualifying for Europe and hope other results go their way.

However, they were unable to defeat Wolves, who held them to a 1-1 draw and put a dent in their chances of making it to Europe.

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As it happened

Rob Edwards made four changes to the Wolves side beaten 3-0 at Brighton last weekend. Tolu Arokodare remained on the bench for the hosts.

There were also four changes to the Fulham side from their 1-0 home loss to Bournemouth last time out. One major change was Alex Iwobi’s return to the team after missing a few games due to an injury.

The first half saw the two teams finding the back of the net, with Mateus Mané scoring first from a long-range strike before Antonee Robinson equalised from the penalty spot.

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Iwobi returns fro Fulham || imago

In the second half, the Cottagers were unable to take the lead and were frustrated by the host until the full-time whistle.