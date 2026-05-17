Iwobi's return fails to boost Fulham as Wolves dent Cottagers' chances of qualifying for Europe
The Cottagers head into the game following back-to-back losses against Arsenal and Bournemouth in the Premier League.
With two games left to play, they needed a win to boost their chances of qualifying for Europe and hope other results go their way.
However, they were unable to defeat Wolves, who held them to a 1-1 draw and put a dent in their chances of making it to Europe.
As it happened
Rob Edwards made four changes to the Wolves side beaten 3-0 at Brighton last weekend. Tolu Arokodare remained on the bench for the hosts.
There were also four changes to the Fulham side from their 1-0 home loss to Bournemouth last time out. One major change was Alex Iwobi’s return to the team after missing a few games due to an injury.
The first half saw the two teams finding the back of the net, with Mateus Mané scoring first from a long-range strike before Antonee Robinson equalised from the penalty spot.
In the second half, the Cottagers were unable to take the lead and were frustrated by the host until the full-time whistle.
The draw damaged Fulham’s chances of making it to Europe, and they will hope things go in their favour in the final game of the season.