Nigerian star wins Serie A best defender after historic season

Oladipo has been named the best defender in the 2025/26 Serie A Femminile season.

Shukurat Oladipo has achieved another major milestone in her rising career after being named the 'Best Defender' in the 2025/26 Serie A Femminile season following an outstanding campaign with AS Roma Women.

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The Nigerian international played an important role in Roma’s successful title-winning season. Oladipo featured in 18 league matches for the Giallorosse, helping the club secure its third Serie A Femminile title in history.

During Oladipo’s 18 appearances, Roma conceded only nine goals and recorded eight clean sheets, one of the best defensive records in the league.

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Team of the season recognition

The Team of the Season featured Como Women goalkeeper Astrid Gilardi behind a defensive line that included Oladipo alongside Estela Carbonell of Juventus Women, Ivana Andrés of Inter Milan Women, and Parma’s Caterina Ambrosi.

🇳🇬 Shukurat Oladipo has been crowned Defender of the Season and earned a spot in the Serie A Women Team of the Season. 👏#SuperFalcons #SerieAWomen https://t.co/1J0ENI7wi1 pic.twitter.com/X5bjbsHwf8 — Amy. (@amara_faitho) May 18, 2026

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Roma’s influence extended into midfield, where Manuela Giugliano, Giulia Dragoni, and Giada Greggi all earned places in the selection.