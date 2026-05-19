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Nigerian star wins Serie A best defender after historic season

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 10:33 - 19 May 2026
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Oladipo has been named the best defender in the 2025/26 Serie A Femminile season.
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Shukurat Oladipo has achieved another major milestone in her rising career after being named the 'Best Defender' in the 2025/26 Serie A Femminile season following an outstanding campaign with AS Roma Women.

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The Nigerian international played an important role in Roma’s successful title-winning season. Oladipo featured in 18 league matches for the Giallorosse, helping the club secure its third Serie A Femminile title in history.

During Oladipo’s 18 appearances, Roma conceded only nine goals and recorded eight clean sheets, one of the best defensive records in the league.

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Team of the season recognition

The Team of the Season featured Como Women goalkeeper Astrid Gilardi behind a defensive line that included Oladipo alongside Estela Carbonell of Juventus Women, Ivana Andrés of Inter Milan Women, and Parma’s Caterina Ambrosi.

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Roma’s influence extended into midfield, where Manuela Giugliano, Giulia Dragoni, and Giada Greggi all earned places in the selection.

The attack was led by Inter Milan striker Tessa Wullaert, Lazio forward Martina Piemonte, and Napoli attacker Cecilie Fløe.

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