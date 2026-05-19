Paul Onuachu beats Victor Osimhen to finish as Turkish Super Lig joint top scorer

Paul Onuachu wins Turkish Super Lig as joint top scorer

Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu has finished as the joint top scorer in the 2025/26 Turkish Super Lig season ahead of fellow Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen.

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The Trabzonspor forward ended the campaign as the league’s joint top scorer after netting 22 goals, sharing the award with Eldor Shomurodov of Istanbul Basaksehir.

Onuachu’s achievement comes after an outstanding individual campaign in which he rediscovered his best goalscoring form and established himself as one of the most dominant forwards in Turkish football.

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While Osimhen also enjoyed an impressive season in Turkey with Galatasaray, it was Onuachu who ultimately finished higher on the scoring charts to share the prestigious Golden Boot award.

Remarkable season for Onuachu

The 31-year-old striker played a major role for Trabzonspor throughout the campaign.

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His 22 league goals accounted for 36 per cent of the club’s total goals in the Super Lig.

🚨 Paul Onuachu has won the Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot after finishing joint-top scorer with Eldor Shomurodov on 22 goals.



Onuachu: 22 goals in 30 games Shomurodov: 22 goals in 34 games



Now he has two Golden Boots in his career after also winning one in Belgium in 2020/21. pic.twitter.com/oKYnpdlgxv — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) May 19, 2026

In league matches where the Nigerian scored, the club earned 43 points from 18 games, recording 13 wins, four draws, and just one defeat.

By finishing as the joint top scorer, Onuachu also secured a special place in Trabzonspor’s history.

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He became only the sixth player in the club’s history to win or share the Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot, joining an exclusive list of legendary forwards associated with the Black Sea club.

Osimhen still enjoys strong campaign

Although Onuachu edged him in the goalscoring rankings, Osimhen still enjoyed a highly successful season with Galatasaray.

The Super Eagles forward played a major role in helping the Istanbul giants secure another league title, producing several important goals during the campaign.

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