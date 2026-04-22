Report: Saudi club prepared to pay Super Eagles striker x4 current salary

A Saudi Pro League club have reportedly registered interest in Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu.

An unnamed Saudi Pro League club are reportedly preparing a significant financial package to lure Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu away from Trabzonspor ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

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Interest in Onuachu

According to a recent report from Nigerian sports broadcaster Buchi Laba, a Middle Eastern outfit has registered their interest and are prepared to quadruple the 31-year-old's current salary to secure his signature.

This pursuit is a direct result of Onuachu’s incredible 2025/26 campaign in the Turkish Süper Lig. The towering centre-forward has been in devastating form for the Black Sea Storm, placing himself on the radar of Saudi big spenders.

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Onuachu is enjoying a spectacular domestic season where he has led Trabzonspor's frontline, racking up an impressive 24 goals and two assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.

Onuachu officially completed a rare set in Turkish football

If Onuachu decides to accept the life-changing Middle Eastern proposal, he will join a rich lineage of Nigerian international strikers who have recently dominated the Saudi top flight.

Most notably, Odion Ighalo, who captured the league's Golden Boot while lifting the Saudi Professional League title with Al-Hilal.