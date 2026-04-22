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Chelsea consider sacking Rosenior as BlueCo eye experienced manager

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 15:44 - 22 April 2026
Liam Rosenior may not be allowed to finish the season as Chelsea boss
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Chelsea’s season is threatening to spiral out of control, and now manager Liam Rosenior finds himself at the centre of growing uncertainty.

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After a disastrous run of results, the Blues hierarchy are already considering a major shift in direction that could see a more experienced coach take over at Stamford Bridge.

Pressure mounts after dismal run

Rosenior’s position has come under intense scrutiny following five consecutive Premier League defeats without scoring, a run that has severely dented Chelsea’s hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

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Despite being handed a long-term contract earlier in the season, the 41-year-old is now at serious risk of losing his job before completing even a full campaign in charge.

The situation escalated after Chelsea’s humiliating loss to Brighton, which prompted urgent discussions among club officials at their Cobham training base. Co-owner Behdad Eghbali was present at the match and is said to be closely involved in evaluating the club’s next move.

Rosenior’s outspoken criticism of his players after the defeat has only complicated matters. While some of his concerns were valid, publicly calling out the squad has reportedly not gone down well within the dressing room, with insiders suggesting it may have further weakened his position.

Chelsea eye experienced replacements

Behind the scenes, Chelsea’s ownership group BlueCo are now exploring a different approach—one that prioritises proven experience at the highest level.

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Their previous managerial appointments, including Rosenior and Enzo Maresca, lacked top-tier pedigree, and there is growing recognition that this strategy has not delivered the desired results.

Several names have already been linked with the role. Former Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is currently without a job, while Andoni Iraola has impressed in the Premier League and is set to leave Bournemouth at the end of the season.

Another intriguing option is former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who has been gaining plaudits for his work in Italy with Como.

However, attracting a top-tier manager may not be straightforward. Concerns over Chelsea’s structure, their collaborative decision-making model, and the possibility of missing out on Champions League football could deter elite candidates.

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