Yamal is the best — Akor Adams crowns Barcelona star king of LaLiga over Mbappe

Super Eagles and Sevilla star Akor Adams has revealed his pick for the best player in LaLiga this season.

Nigeria international Akor Adams has enjoyed a strong campaign at Sevilla this season, scoring 8 goals and providing 3 assists in 26 LaLiga appearances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His impressive form followed a standout performance for Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where he played a key role in the Super Eagles’ eventual third-place finish.

Playing in Spain gives Adams the perfect opportunity to assess the league’s top talents on a weekly basis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Akor Adams crowns Yamal LaLiga's best

In an exclusive interview with journalists, Adams was asked about the toughest opponent he has faced this season. He replied:

“Best LaLiga player I have faced, and what makes them special? It's a tricky question, actually, because I really don't watch the opponents when I play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona | Image credits: Imago

Akor Adams || Imago

"I just play. I haven't played against Lamine, so I wouldn't say Lamine. Obviously, we know he's the best player in the league.

"I haven't played against him, and I didn't play against Kylian as well. So I'm thinking, who else have I played against from other teams? All right.”

Despite his diplomatic response, Adams made it clear that Yamal is viewed as the best player in Spain, even ahead of Real Madrid duo Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At just 18, Yamal has been sensational for Barcelona in the 2025/26 season, registering 15 goals and 11 assists in 27 LaLiga matches.