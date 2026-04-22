Yamal is the best — Akor Adams crowns Barcelona star king of LaLiga over Mbappe
Nigeria international Akor Adams has enjoyed a strong campaign at Sevilla this season, scoring 8 goals and providing 3 assists in 26 LaLiga appearances.
His impressive form followed a standout performance for Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where he played a key role in the Super Eagles’ eventual third-place finish.
Playing in Spain gives Adams the perfect opportunity to assess the league’s top talents on a weekly basis.
Akor Adams crowns Yamal LaLiga's best
In an exclusive interview with journalists, Adams was asked about the toughest opponent he has faced this season. He replied:
“Best LaLiga player I have faced, and what makes them special? It's a tricky question, actually, because I really don't watch the opponents when I play.
"I just play. I haven't played against Lamine, so I wouldn't say Lamine. Obviously, we know he's the best player in the league.
"I haven't played against him, and I didn't play against Kylian as well. So I'm thinking, who else have I played against from other teams? All right.”
Despite his diplomatic response, Adams made it clear that Yamal is viewed as the best player in Spain, even ahead of Real Madrid duo Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.
At just 18, Yamal has been sensational for Barcelona in the 2025/26 season, registering 15 goals and 11 assists in 27 LaLiga matches.
He is the clear favourite to be crowned LaLiga Player of the Season, as Barcelona move closer to capturing their second straight league title.