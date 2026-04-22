‘You naturally will play good’ - Adams grateful to be among Osimhen, Lookman, others, thanks Chelle for AFCON debut

Super Eagles top striker Akor Adams has revealed his joy at making his debut for the Super Eagles at the 2025 African Cup of Nations.

Adams, who plays for Sevilla, made a big impression on Eric Chelle, with the Super Eagles head coach calling him up to the national team.

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The forward made his debut for the Super Eagles during the World Cup qualifiers and went on to impress, leading to his first official debut tournament.

The Nigerian international did not fail at the AFCON tournament, having scored three goals and provided two assists.

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Adams on AFCON debut

Adams expresses his happiness at making his AFCON debut during an exclusive interview with Pulse Sports.

He said, "For me, I honestly think it's a very great privilege by the coach, Eric ​Chelle, to be called for the Nations Cup and to be given that role I was given.

Adams playing at the AFCON for Nigeria || Imago.

“I was very happy, very excited, grateful to God that I can represent Nigeria on an African stage. And, yeah, the rest is just what comes with the game.

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“If you play around good players and top players, you naturally will play good. And we have an unbelievable amount of good players in the Super Eagles. I wouldn't name names.

Super Eagles head coach || Imago

“We all know them. So, I'm grateful to be part of that group and to be able to play as much as I did. And to also give to the team what I did in the tournament. So, it's one of the great privileges of my life yet."