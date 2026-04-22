‘What a player’ - Ex-Arsenal star Pepe hails Lookman’s instant impact in La Liga
Lookman’s impressive performance at Atalanta drew interest from top clubs across Europe, who wanted to sign him.
The likes of Arsenal, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Galatasary, were all linked with the Nigerian international.
However, Atletico swooped in fast for the Super Eagles forward in the January transfer window, paying €40 million, with the deal consisting of a €35 million fixed fee, with an additional €5 million in potential add-ons
Pepe on Lookman’s impact
During an interview conducted, Pepe was asked which African player has impressed him the most in La Liga this season.
He said, “Lookman, from Atletico Madrid. What a player! Frankly, he came from Italy, I think. From Atalanta. In the space of two months, he has put everyone in agreement.
“He arrived a little late at a big club, but when I say 'late', it's because he could have arrived at a big club much earlier, where he stayed a little too long at Atalanta, but it's not worth his quality, where he's a top, top, top player.”
Since Lookman joined Atletico Madrid, he has scored four goals and provided two assists across all competitions.
He recently helped his team reach the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League, with his goal deciding the tie.
Although his team lost the Copa Del Rey final to Real Sociedad, his focus is now on securing the Champions League trophy with his next team, Arsenal.