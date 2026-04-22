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‘What a player’ - Ex-Arsenal star Pepe hails Lookman’s instant impact in La Liga

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 13:27 - 22 April 2026
Ex-Arsenal star Pepe hails Lookman’s instant impact in La Liga
Former Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe has revealed that he is shocked by Ademola Lookman’s immediate impact at Atletico Madrid.
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Lookman’s impressive performance at Atalanta drew interest from top clubs across Europe, who wanted to sign him.

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The likes of Arsenal, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Galatasary, were all linked with the Nigerian international.

However, Atletico swooped in fast for the Super Eagles forward in the January transfer window, paying €40 million, with the deal consisting of a €35 million fixed fee, with an additional €5 million in potential add-ons

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Pepe on Lookman’s impact

During an interview conducted, Pepe was asked which African player has impressed him the most in La Liga this season.

Nicolas Pepe of Villarreal | IMAGO
Nicolas Pepe of Villarreal | IMAGO

He said, “Lookman, from Atletico Madrid. What a player! Frankly, he came from Italy, I think. From Atalanta. In the space of two months, he has put everyone in agreement. 

“He arrived a little late at a big club, but when I say 'late', it's because he could have arrived at a big club much earlier, where he stayed a little too long at Atalanta, but it's not worth his quality, where he's a top, top, top player.”

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Ademola Lookman joined Atletico. || Imago
Ademola Lookman joined Atletico. || Imago

Since Lookman joined Atletico Madrid, he has scored four goals and provided two assists across all competitions.

He recently helped his team reach the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League, with his goal deciding the tie.

Although his team lost the Copa Del Rey final to Real Sociedad, his focus is now on securing the Champions League trophy with his next team, Arsenal.

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