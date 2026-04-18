Copa Del Rey Final: Lookman suffers first title blow as Atletico Madrid fail to end five year trophy drought

Atletico Madrid suffered a huge blow in their hunt for their first trophy in five years as they were defeated via penalty shootout by Real Sociedad.

Atletico Madrid head into the final of the Copa Del Rey with confidence after making it to the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.

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With a chance of winning their first trophy this season, they struggled to get a 2-2 draw against Sociedad at full-time leaving it late to get the equaliser.

However, Diego Simeone's men were unable to convert some of their penalties, with Sociedad winning 4-3 to lift the trophy.

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As it happened

Following Ademola Lookman’s goal sealing the semi-final spot for Atletico Madrid against Barcelona in the Champions League, Diego Simeone sticked with starting the Super Eagles star in the final of the Copa Del Rey.

Atletico started the game poorly, conceding the first goal at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla. Real Sociedad surge forward from kick-off, and Ander Barrenetxea headed Goncalo Guedes' cross into the corner inside 15 seconds.

After the goal, Atletico pushed forward for the equaliser, creating many chances. In the 18th minute, Lookman restored parity after receiving a pass from Antoine Griezmann.

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Lookman scores for Atletico Madrid || Imago

The winger continued continued his spectacular form in an Atletico Madrid shirt by firing a left-footed shot into the bottom corner from inside the area.

However, just before the half-time whitsle, Sociedad got a penalty which Mikel Oyarzabal made no mistake and sent Juan Musso the wrong way from the spot.

In the second half, Simeone’s men tried to get back into the game but were unable to get past Sociedad goalkeeper.

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However, Atletico had to leave it late in the 83rd minute to get the equaliser, with Julian Alvarez restoring their hope and taking the game into extra-time.

Both teams were unable to get the winning goal in extra time after 30 minutes of football and needed penalty shootout to settle the game.

Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez missed their penalties for Atletico Madrid, while Orri Oskarsson missed for Sociedad.