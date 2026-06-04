Super Eagles coach Chelle settles debate on Benjamin Fredrick’s real position

Benjamin Fredrick's role in the Super Eagles is no longer a mystery and Eric Chelle just made it official.

The 21-year-old defender burst into national consciousness during the 2025 Unity Cup, impressing so much that he earned a call-up straight from Brentford's B team.

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His performances since then, including shutting down former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, sent fans and analysts into a debate: is Fredrick a right-back or a centre-back?

Now, Chelle has settled the question once and for all.

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We share the spoils in Warsaw 📍 pic.twitter.com/8riBv9qvE2 — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 3, 2026

Chelle on Benjamin Fredrick

In a recent chat about what it takes to earn a spot in Nigeria's national team, the Malian coach name-checked Fredrick alongside the country's top defenders.

New Nigerian sensation Benjamin Fredrick has become a mainstay in the Super Eagles but missed the AFCON 2025.

"Very difficult to enter in that national team if you see all the positions you want to play in centre back, you have [Calvin] Bassey, you have [Semi] Ajayi, Benjamin Fredricks, [Igoh] Ogbu, Fernandez," Chelle said.

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The statement is significant. Fredrick is now officially listed as a centre-back benchmark, right alongside Bassey and Ajayi, and Chelle has made it clear he's still in his plans.

The long walk back from injury

Fredrick hasn't played for Nigeria since the 2026 World Cup qualifying playoffs, thanks to a devastating long-term knee injury.

As reported by Pulse Sports, the highly-rated defender has now resumed on-grass training, marking a major milestone in his recovery.

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🧠🇳🇬 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗜𝗦 𝗪𝗛𝗬 mediocre players can't play for Éric Chelle's Super Eagles, whether Europe-based or homebased..



🎙️ “The national team is not a present 🎁... You want to play in the midfield, you have the magician, Alex Iwobi. You want to play as a striker, you have… pic.twitter.com/ClMteLloRD — Banky G 🎤⚽ (@BankyGee_) June 3, 2026

Fredrick was on loan at Belgian side F.C.V. Dender EH from Brentford FC when he suffered the injury during a training session in November 2025.

The injury ruled him out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where Nigeria went on to secure a third-place finish, a tournament he would have been a key part of.

Benjamin Fredrick closes down Aubameyang during the WCQ playoffs between Nigeria and Gabon. (Photo Credit: X)

Recovery is on track

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Now back on the pitch in a controlled training environment, Fredrick is gradually building fitness. Reports suggest a structured recovery phase lasting several weeks before he's match-ready.

What's more encouraging is Chelle's clear signal: Fredrick is still part of the blueprint. By naming him as a centre-back standard-bearer, the coach has sent a message to competitors and fans; the young defender is expected to be in contention for Nigeria's squad ahead of AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

Fredrick's position at centre-back solves the debate that emerged after his Unity Cup heroics.

His ability to shut down elite forwards like Aubameyang wasn't just classroom work, it was the makings of a world-class centre-back.

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With Bassey and Ajayi as the current standard bearers, Fredrick's return could ignite fierce competition that raises the entire squad's defensive ceiling.