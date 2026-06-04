Advertisement

‘I am ready to give more of this’ - Super Eagles debutant Bewene eyes more call-ups from Chelle

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:16 - 04 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Super Eagles debutant Bewene eyes more call-ups
Abdullahi Bewene expressed his immense pride after earning his first cap for Nigeria and claimed he is ready to give his all for the Super Eagles.
Advertisement

The Super Eagles of Nigeria extended their unbeaten run following a 2-2 international friendly draw against Poland in Warsaw.

Advertisement

The young defender was given his senior international debut as the Super Eagles continued their preparations for upcoming competitive matches under the current coaching staff.

Bewene's selection was a significant point of discussion ahead of the match, with fans keen to see how the highly-regarded player would adapt to the international level.

Advertisement

Bewene speaks on call-up

Speaking to the media in the mixed zone after the game, Bewene was visibly thrilled to have represented his country at the senior level for the first time.

"I'm very happy and proud to represent my country, Nigeria. I am ready to give more of this," Bewene stated.

Abdullahi Bewene in action for Nigeria || Imago
Abdullahi Bewene in action for Nigeria || Imago

He also shared insight into his mindset during the match, emphasising his total commitment to the national team whenever he is selected.

Advertisement

"When I was on the pitch, I am ready to give my all," he explained. "I just forget everything and remember that I'm representing the country, so I have to give my all and make them happy. And I have to make myself happy on the pitch."

When questioned about whether his performance could secure him more appearances for the Super Eagles, the newcomer remained grounded, saying, "I will not say, because the decision is from the coach," Bewene concluded.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Abdullahi Bewene Poland Nigeria
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Eric Chelle Reveals Super Eagles Untouchables and Selection Criteria
Football
04.06.2026
Victor Osimhen, Iwobi, Bassey — Are these Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles untouchables?
Nottingham Forest reject Manchester City's bid for Anderson
Premier League
04.06.2026
Nottingham Forest reject Manchester City's opening bid for Elliot Anderson
Yamal, Diomande headline top 10 youngsters to watch at FIFA 2026 World Cup
Football
04.06.2026
Yamal, Diomande headline top 10 youngsters to watch at FIFA 2026 World Cup
Konate opens up on depression
Football
04.06.2026
Konate opens up on depression following deaths of teammate Jota and father
Super Eagles debutant Bewene eyes more call-ups
Super Eagles
04.06.2026
‘I am ready to give more of this’ - Super Eagles debutant Bewene eyes more call-ups from Chelle
Super Eagles captain hails Nigeria’s performance
Super Eagles
04.06.2026
‘We dominated the game’ - Super Eagles captain hails Nigeria’s performance against Poland