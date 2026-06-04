‘I am ready to give more of this’ - Super Eagles debutant Bewene eyes more call-ups from Chelle
The Super Eagles of Nigeria extended their unbeaten run following a 2-2 international friendly draw against Poland in Warsaw.
The young defender was given his senior international debut as the Super Eagles continued their preparations for upcoming competitive matches under the current coaching staff.
Bewene's selection was a significant point of discussion ahead of the match, with fans keen to see how the highly-regarded player would adapt to the international level.
Bewene speaks on call-up
Speaking to the media in the mixed zone after the game, Bewene was visibly thrilled to have represented his country at the senior level for the first time.
"I'm very happy and proud to represent my country, Nigeria. I am ready to give more of this," Bewene stated.
He also shared insight into his mindset during the match, emphasising his total commitment to the national team whenever he is selected.
"When I was on the pitch, I am ready to give my all," he explained. "I just forget everything and remember that I'm representing the country, so I have to give my all and make them happy. And I have to make myself happy on the pitch."
When questioned about whether his performance could secure him more appearances for the Super Eagles, the newcomer remained grounded, saying, "I will not say, because the decision is from the coach," Bewene concluded.