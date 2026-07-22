How Two British-Nigerian Brothers Are Shaping the Future of Basketball in Nigeria with Nike

Long before basketball’s recent boom in Nigeria, Olutobi and Iseolupo Adepitan were building pathways for young athletes. Now, a potential collaboration with Nike could help take that vision even further.

There was a time when following the NBA in Nigeria felt almost like belonging to a secret society. The most committed fans arranged their sleep around impossible tip-off times, searched for reliable streams and debated Kobe Bryant versus LeBron James or LeBron James versus Stephen Curry with a passion that rarely extended beyond small circles of fellow believers.

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For years, basketball occupied an unusual place in Nigeria’s sporting imagination. It was never absent, but neither was it central. Football was inherited; basketball was discovered. You found it through an older sibling who wouldn’t stop talking about Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, or grainy NBA highlights watched long after everyone else had gone to bed. It belonged to a devoted community rather than the nation at large.

These days, something has shifted.

Come playoff season, young Nigerians willingly trade sleep for playoff basketball, arriving at work or university a few hours later still arguing over game-winning shots and coaching decisions. Group chats become courtside seats. Timelines flood with debates over officiating decisions and last-second jump shots before dawn has even broken.

Photo Credit: Educational Basketball

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Somewhere along the way, basketball stopped feeling like a distant American spectacle. It became less of a curiosity and more of a quiet obsession.

However, interest is only the beginning.

As conversations grow around a potential collaboration between Nike and Educational Basketball, the focus shifts from fandom to foundations.

Nigeria has never lacked gifted athletes. What it has often lacked are the systems capable of discovering, developing and sustaining them.

Instagram / Educational Basketball

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That is the space Educational Basketball has quietly occupied since 2015, long before basketball’s current wave of popularity made grassroots development part of the national conversation.

Behind the programme are British-Nigerian brothers Oluwatobilaiyemi (Olutobi) Adepitan and Iseoluwapolaiyemi (Iseolupo) Adepitan, whose ambition was never simply to coach better basketball players. They wanted to create an environment where sport became a vehicle for education, discipline and opportunity.

British-Nigerian brothers Oluwatobilaiyemi (Olutobi) Adepitan and Iseoluwapolaiyemi (Iseolupo) Adepitan are the founders of Educational Basketball | Instagram / @educationalbasketball

The idea took shape thousands of kilometres away.

Growing up in Houston, Texas, exposed the brothers to one of America’s most vibrant basketball ecosystems, where elite talent wasn’t left to chance but supported by coaching, competition and an infrastructure designed to help players improve.

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“Houston is one of the best basketball cities in the world,” Olutobi tells Pulse Sports.

Playing, training and knowing many of the best young players in the world goes a long way in understanding how people become who they are. All the diversity and cultural excellence the city brings is paramount. Combine that with southern hospitality, competition and a boom in AAU culture. It shaped us. We really love basketball.

Photo Credit: Educational Basketball

The brothers didn’t return to Nigeria hoping to recreate Houston. They returned convinced that young Nigerian players deserved the same sense of structure and possibility. It is that conviction that would eventually become Educational Basketball.

Asked what sparked the programme’s launch during Thanksgiving in 2015, the answer is almost disarmingly simple.

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“Honestly, we noticed a gap in the basketball pipeline and knew we had to do something,” they say.

“We sincerely just wanted to help others at least improve.”

Nearly a decade later, that modest ambition has grown into a programme built around a simple belief: basketball should shape people as much as it develops athletes.

Photo Credit: Educational Basketball

Faith sits at the centre of that philosophy. Rather than existing alongside training, it informs the culture of the programme itself.

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Photo Credit: Educational Basketball

“Run the race to excellence—or rather perfection—the same way Jesus Christ did for us,” the brothers explain.

That principle is a core reason for our high-intensity work. Also, praying before each session and game helps set the tone. No matter what, our Lord & Savior has our back.

It is a perspective that feels increasingly distinctive in youth sport, where conversations often begin and end with results.

For Educational Basketball, success starts much earlier; with discipline, consistency and the habits players carry long after they leave the court.

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Educational Basketball founders Oluwatobilaiyemi (Olutobi) Adepitan and Iseoluwapolaiyemi (Iseolupo) Adepitan pose for a photo with Nigerian-American WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike | Instagram / @educationalbasketball

Those principles have been tested by the realities of building a basketball programme in Nigeria.

“Lack of infrastructure and competition on a weekly basis,” the brothers tell Pulse Sports when reflecting on the programme’s earliest challenges.

“Games not being played weekly with kids was a bit unsettling to say the least.”

Photo Credit: Educational Basketball

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The observation speaks to one of grassroots basketball’s biggest challenges. Talent may be abundant, but talent alone cannot replace regular competition, quality coaching or access to facilities.Those gaps become even more apparent when players hope to continue their careers abroad.

Photo Credit: Educational Basketball

Asked what Nigerian athletes need before transitioning into American high school or collegiate basketball, the brothers don’t begin with jump shots or athleticism.

“Mental fortitude and the ability to cover ground quickly. Nigerian players are already against the field not to talk of lack of resources so it’s important for them to zone in on their why," they tell Pulse Sports.

Their approach extends beyond game preparation.

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Photo Credit: Educational Basketball

We are pretty timely with physical training after class. We believe in lifting after class as a method of recovery. Helps the body stay sharp and compound strength even when fatigue sets in.

For the brothers, player development has never ended with strength training or shooting drills. Building athletes has always meant building an ecosystem capable of supporting them.

Photo Credit: Educational Basketball

That is where conversations around Nike become particularly meaningful.

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For many organisations, a relationship with Nike would represent recognition. For Educational Basketball, it represents reach. That possibility is precisely what excites the brothers.

Asked what a collaboration could unlock, their answer is straightforward.

“Of course that only would enhance and give our players the best chance to be successful.”

Success, in their eyes, extends beyond the players themselves. Youth basketball cannot thrive without coaches who continue to learn, competitions that happen consistently and communities willing to invest in the next generation.

The more games and events, the more knowledge would be sought after. The more willingness to help others learn would grow.

Photo Credit: Educational Basketball

It is an understated answer, but it reveals the brothers’ broader philosophy. Great basketball cultures are rarely built by extraordinary athletes alone. They are sustained by people who understand the game well enough to pass it on. That thinking also shapes how they imagine Educational Basketball’s future beyond the court.

Asked how a collaboration with Nike could create a wider community impact, they don’t immediately mention trophies or professional contracts. Instead, they picture camps, masterclasses and clinics that expose young people to leadership, financial literacy and life skills alongside basketball fundamentals.

With more events and opportunities to play and camps, masterclass workshops and clinics would be a seamless approach to help educate the young ones.

In many ways, that ambition mirrors the programme’s original purpose.

Photo Credit: Educational Basketball

Educational Basketball was never conceived as a shortcut to professional sport. It was built on the belief that basketball can become an entry point into education, confidence and opportunity, whether or not a player ever reaches the highest level of the game.

That philosophy feels especially timely today.

Basketball’s audience in Nigeria continues to grow. More young people are discovering the sport every season, inspired by the NBA and increasingly convinced that the game can create opportunities extending far beyond entertainment. But enthusiasm alone has never built a sporting culture. Someone still has to coach the sessions, organise the competitions and create pathways that survive long after the excitement fades.

That is the work Olutobi and Iseolupo Adepitan began in 2015. Long before playoff basketball became appointment viewing for thousands of Nigerians. Long before grassroots basketball became part of wider conversations. Long before Nike entered the picture.

Photo Credit: Educational Basketball

A collaboration with the global sportswear brand could accelerate what Educational Basketball has spent years building, providing greater resources to strengthen coaching, improve facilities and widen opportunities for the next generation.